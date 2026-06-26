Revisiting the Highest Scoring Games in WNBA History After Marina Mabrey's 53 Points

Marina Mabrey made history with her 53-point performance for the Toronto Tempo in a win over the Los Angeles Sparks Thursday night. Well, at least she earned a share of it.

Mabrey's 53 points tied her for the single-game record for points scored in a WNBA contest, matching the total A'ja Wilson had against the Atlanta Dream back in 2023, and the number Liz Cambage put up the number for the Dallas Wings versus the New York Liberty in 2018.

Mabrey reached the record mark in spectacular fashion, as she was on a total heater and knocked down a variety of difficult looks, including behind-the-back stepback three-pointers.

Wait is Marina Mabrey on bruh 😭 pic.twitter.com/fmiudV1r1S — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 25, 2026

She finished the game 17-28 from the floor, 9-18 from deep, and 10-12 from the free throw line. She was subbed out for the final time with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Coach Sandy Brondello said she would have allowed Mabrey to stay in in order to go for sole possession of history, but Mabrey asked out of the game herself saying she was done. It was obviously a good night's work regardless.

Following Mabrey's performance, here's a look at the other top-scoring games in WNBA history.

A'ja Wilson, 53 Points

Jun 21, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Golden State Valkyries at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Wilson is no stranger to making WNBA history. The Las Vegas Aces star earned her share of the single-game scoring mark in a win against the Dream on August 22, 2023.

Wilson was 16-23 from the field and scored 20 points from the charity stripe. She also had four blocked shots in the contest that saw the Aces notch a 112-100 victory.

Liz Cambage, 53 Points

Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Team Wilson forward Liz Cambage celebrates after Team Wilson defeated Team Delle Donne in the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Cambage, who last played in the league in 2022 is also in on the 53-point share. She had the total in a 104-87 Wings win over the Liberty in July of 2018.

Cambage, who played center, knocked down 4-5 threes. She was 17-22 overall and 15-16 from the line. She also pulled down 10 rebounds to make her outing a double-double.

Here are the rest of the top scoring games in WNBA history:

Riquana Williams, 51 points: Williams scored 51 points for the now defunct Tulsa Shock. This was the record at the time and came in a 98-65 win over the also no longer active San Antonio Silver Stars franchise on September 9, 2013.

Maya Moore, 48 points: WNBA legend Maya Moore hit this number with the Minnesota Lynx on July 23, 2014 in a double overtime victory over the Dream. Moore also had a double-double with 10 boards and hit 7 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Lauren Jackson, 47 points: Jackson is another legend on the list, as she scored 47 for Seattle Storm. This came in a 97-96 overtime loss to the Washington Mystics on July 24, 2007. Jackson also had 14 rebounds and shot 64% from the floor.

Diana Taurasi, 47 points: It's fitting that Taurasi would be on the list. The recently-retired icon scored 47 in a triple OT win for the Phoenix Mercury against the soon-to-be-returning Houston Comets on August 10, 2006. Taurasi was 17-33 from the field and also contributed 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

marina mabrey has tied the wnba single-game scoring record with 53 points



shot 17-28 overall and 9-18 from 3 (tied the single-game 3 point record as well)



here are the highest-scoring games in wnba history pic.twitter.com/EE7qI1BpEH — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) June 26, 2026

Mabrey gaining her share of the record puts her in elite company, and there have only been four 50 or more point performances in league history.

But considering scoring is way up across the WNBA this season, expect the record to be threatened again relatively soon.