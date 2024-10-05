Sabrina Ionescu Couldn’t Handle Aces’ Caitlin Clark Treatment In Liberty Loss
The Las Vegas Aces paid New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ultimate respect in Game 3 of the playoff series between the two WNBA powerhouses. A 95-81 Aces win.
Ionescu had been outstanding in the first two games of the semifinals series, both Liberty victories.
Sabrina averaged 22.5 points across those two contests. She came into the game averaging 24.5 points for the playoffs.
The defending champions responded by bringing extra defensive attention her way.
Las Vegas often picked the Liberty guard up full court and utilized many traps and blitzes to get the ball out of her hands.
Defensive tactics that had many fans comparing what the Aces did to strategies often seen deployed against Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark in her rookie season.
Sabrina did not handle the intense pressure well, going scoreless for the first half and finishing the contest with just four points on 1-7 shooting.
Which predictably resulted in a Liberty loss, one that was not close.
Aces coach Becky Hammon had chastised her team for poor defense earlier in the series but Jackie Young and company answered the call in Game 3 to keep a three-peat on the table for Vegas in locking down Ionescu.
It's a good bet Sabrina will have a strong response come Game 4. However, in the meantime, she will surely be on the receiving end of a roasting by fans.
Particularly those who couldn't help but notice her struggles relative to the success Clark eventually had when handling said pressure.
With a sweep off the table, Sabrina will need to sweep this one under the rug and be prepared for more swarming defense from the Aces, as the Liberty have another chance to close the series out on Sunday.