Sky Fans Lamenting Chennedy Carter Update Before Caitlin Clark, Fever Showdown
The Chicago Sky are facing the Indiana Fever for the fourth and final time during the WNBA regular season on Friday.
Unfortunately, they'll have to do so without their star guard Chennedy Carter, as Carter has been ruled out of the game due to health and safety protocols.
Carter tested positive for COVID earlier this week, which caused her to miss Chicago's game against the Washington Mystics on Wednesday. And her not being cleared to play against Indiana makes it appear that she's still testing positive for the virus.
This is a brutal blow for the Sky. Not only is Carter Chicago's leading scorer with 17.2 points per game, but her aggressive playing style and kinetic energy sets the tone for their entire offense.
With Carter sidelined, many Sky fans on social media are recognizing that Friday's game against Caitlin Clark and her surging Fever squad will be an uphill battle.
"Carter is out for the game today. I’m sorry Sky fans," X user @Bullskickass wrote.
Another fan posted a video of Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon smacking a table and walking out of a press conference as a reply to Carter's absence.
"Chennedy Carter out for tonight’s game. Lmfao okay," a third fan wrote.
Another Sky fan is trying to propose a deal where star Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell should sit out on Friday to make the game more even.
If there's one person who's likely happy about Carter not playing, it's Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. Lest we forget it was Carter who shoved Clark to the ground during the June 1 game between Chicago and Indiana, which set the women's basketball community ablaze for a few days.
Therefore, Carter's absence during Friday's game may not only make for an easier Indiana win. It will likely also make for less drama between the teams.