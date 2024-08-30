Stephen A. Smith Isn't Crowning Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Over Angel Reese Yet
Despite Los Angeles Sparks rookie Rickea Jackson's excellent play of late, most fans would agree that the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year race is now between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.
Then again, many fans believe that Clark already has the ROTY award in the bag — which is a sentiment that sportsbooks are echoing.
Although sports media mogul Stephen A. Smith isn't quite ready to count Reese out for the prestigious rookie award quite yet.
During a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show", Smith asserted that the Rookie of the Year award is still up for grabs.
"Angel Reese... entered Sunday's game averaging 13.6 points and a WNBA-best 12.6 rebounds per game," Smith said. "Well [Sunday] night, she snatched 22 rebounds. Reese is the only player in WNBA history with three consecutive 20-rebound games
"I've talked about Caitlin Clark," Smith continued. "I love the sizzle, I love the ball handling, I love the passing ability, I love the shot making ability. But let's give credit where credit is due. Angel Reese is showing she's no joke either. I think she could win rookie of the year."
Smith then said, "[Reese] may have used Caitlin Clark to make a name for herself... but she's showing she ain't about just the sizzle. She steps on the basketball court and she balls. Give credit where credit is due. Angel Reese is doing that thing. And her personality fits lovely with the city of Chicago.
"She's going to be a very, very popular athlete for years to come," Smith concluded.
Clark and Reese face off for the final time of the 2024 regular season on Friday. A good showing from Reese might narrow the gap between her and Clark for Rookie of the Year.