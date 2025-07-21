Women's Fastbreak On SI

'StudBudz' Takes Over All-Star Weekend and Breaks WNBA Narratives Along the Way

Through their All-Star Weekend livestream, Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams’ "StudBudz" Twitch takeover gave fans an unfiltered look inside the days and nights of the WNBA’s top players—dispelling narratives in the process.
Rosalina Lee|
Jun 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) and guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Sparks after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Jun 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman (2) and guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Sparks after the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

One of the most pleasant—and unexpected—surprises to come out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend was the 72-hour Twitch livestream hosted by Minnesota Lynx duo Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams on their channel, StudBudz. What started as a casual behind-the-scenes broadcast quickly turned into a viral sensation.

Hiedeman and Williams, both known for their positive vibes and personalities offered fans unfiltered access––something typically missing from the average All-Star coverage. Their StudBudz stream pulled back the curtain on the weekend’s events, showing everything from early morning coffee, reactions to the tense ongoing CBA negotiations, and late night party dynamics between some of the biggest names in the league.

“I think it changed a lot of things,” Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier said on the impact StudBudz had for the WNBA over All-Star weekend. “I think it changed the way people see the W, the way that you’re going to be covered in the W, the exposure of the W. It also gets so negative online… of course when we’re on the court it’s going to get chippy… but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect people off the court [or] that we’re not friends.”

Collier was speaking to the the negative social media discourse that surrounds much of the league, with many fans feeling players don’t like each other based on heated moments between competitors on the court.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve echoed the sentiment telling the media Monday, “ I felt that the experience was very cathartic, because of the wrong narrative that’s out there, that’s being pushed and is maybe louder than what the actual narrative is… I think being able to push that aside and say that’s not what’s real this is what’s real and now we’re going to get back to being competitive and that’s okay… but then they all genuinely care about each other.”

Even heavy hitters like Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton mentioned needing StudBudz merch, and Dave Portnoy notably posted, “I’ve never downloaded Twitch or any streaming platform in my life. That was until today. Studbudz has done more marketing for the @WNBA with their 72 hour stream than the bozos running the league have done since its inception. They are hilarious and humanize everybody.” 

In a season rife with online division among fanbases, StudBudz are flipping the script. "I think it was dope just for everyone to see we really are a community... We show each other love all the time so I think it was kind of nice for everybody to look in on how we give it," Williams said of their Twitch-takeover.

And judging by the overwhelmingly positive fan reactions, it’s something that’s been sorely missing.

Published
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

