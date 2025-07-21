'StudBudz' Takes Over All-Star Weekend and Breaks WNBA Narratives Along the Way

One of the most pleasant—and unexpected—surprises to come out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend was the 72-hour Twitch livestream hosted by Minnesota Lynx duo Natisha Hiedeman and Courtney Williams on their channel, StudBudz. What started as a casual behind-the-scenes broadcast quickly turned into a viral sensation.

Hiedeman and Williams, both known for their positive vibes and personalities offered fans unfiltered access––something typically missing from the average All-Star coverage. Their StudBudz stream pulled back the curtain on the weekend’s events, showing everything from early morning coffee, reactions to the tense ongoing CBA negotiations, and late night party dynamics between some of the biggest names in the league.

What I learned this weekend from Studbudz…



DUBS IN THE CHAT at all times



Everyone is called TWIN



Tell your friends when they look like FINE SHYT



CAITLIN CLARK solves all your problems



BULIIEEVE IT



PINK PONY CLUB is Courtney’s anthem



The W is a family



It’s GOOD VIBES only pic.twitter.com/N2OUBSGRRc — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) July 20, 2025

“I think it changed a lot of things,” Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier said on the impact StudBudz had for the WNBA over All-Star weekend. “I think it changed the way people see the W, the way that you’re going to be covered in the W, the exposure of the W. It also gets so negative online… of course when we’re on the court it’s going to get chippy… but that doesn’t mean I don’t respect people off the court [or] that we’re not friends.”

Collier was speaking to the the negative social media discourse that surrounds much of the league, with many fans feeling players don’t like each other based on heated moments between competitors on the court.

Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve echoed the sentiment telling the media Monday, “ I felt that the experience was very cathartic, because of the wrong narrative that’s out there, that’s being pushed and is maybe louder than what the actual narrative is… I think being able to push that aside and say that’s not what’s real this is what’s real and now we’re going to get back to being competitive and that’s okay… but then they all genuinely care about each other.”

Even heavy hitters like Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton mentioned needing StudBudz merch, and Dave Portnoy notably posted, “I’ve never downloaded Twitch or any streaming platform in my life. That was until today. Studbudz has done more marketing for the @WNBA with their 72 hour stream than the bozos running the league have done since its inception. They are hilarious and humanize everybody.”

Tyrese Haliburton tells studbudz he needs some merch pic.twitter.com/KP4lb91OHQ — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) July 19, 2025

In a season rife with online division among fanbases, StudBudz are flipping the script. "I think it was dope just for everyone to see we really are a community... We show each other love all the time so I think it was kind of nice for everybody to look in on how we give it," Williams said of their Twitch-takeover.

I’ve never downloaded Twitch or any streaming platform in my life. That was until today. Studbudz has done more marketing for the @WNBA with their 72 hour stream than the bozos running the league have done since its inception. They are hilarious and humanize everybody… — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 19, 2025

And judging by the overwhelmingly positive fan reactions, it’s something that’s been sorely missing.

