Tempo’s Missed Free Agency Chance Continues to Haunt Toronto

Shakira Austin picked up right where she left off last year. She recorded two double-doubles to open the season and put up 19 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks to help power the Washington Mystics to a two-point overtime win against the Indiana Fever. She has been unstoppable in the paint and a fierce rim protector, totalling five blocks over her first three games.

Austin’s phenomenal start to the season is a painful reminder of what the Toronto Tempo could have had. The 25-year-old was a restricted free agent this offseason. The Tempo offered her a three-year max contract, and Austin signed the offer sheet. However, because she was a restricted free agent, the Mystics had the “Right of First Refusal” and were able to match the Tempo’s offer sheet to re-sign Austin.

That decision has already paid off for the Mystics and continues to haunt the Tempo.

Shakira Austin could have really helped the Tempo

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) celebrates Friday, May 15, 2026, during the second half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Washington Mystics defeated the Indiana Fever in overtime, 104-102. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Mystics disrupted the Tempo’s free agency plans, Toronto started the season with a frontcourt rotation of Nyara Sabally, Temi Fagbenle, Isabelle Harrison, Teonni Key, Nikolina Milic, and Mariella Fasoula. The latter two are on development contracts, though, and can only be active in 12 games all season long.

Injuries diminished the Tempo’s already thin frontcourt depth to start the season. Isabelle Harrison hasn’t played a single game yet due to a right-hand injury. Temi Fagbenle has only played in the regular-season opener so far, putting up 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal in 16 minutes.

Moreover, Toronto currently ranks dead last in points in the paint per game and also allows the fourth-most points in the paint.

Nyara Sabally has been the Tempo’s most productive big to start the season. She played her best game yet against the Los Angeles Sparks with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks. Milic only played five minutes in that game, and Key put up 5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block—a solid outing for a rookie against a Sparks frontcourt of Dearica Hamby, Nneka Ogwumike, and Cameron Brink. With Austin in the mix, the Tempo could have won this game. It was only a four-point loss despite the depleted frontcourt depth, after all.

Austin could have made all the difference for this team in the present and future alike. She would be a great pick-and-roll partner for Brittney Sykes, Julie Allemand, and Marina Mabrey, a reliable post-up option, a good rim protector, and a strong rebounder. Austin also has tremendous long-term potential and the Tempo could’ve built around her for years.