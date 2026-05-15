The 5 Biggest Surprises After One Week of WNBA Games

We’re officially one week into the WNBA’s 30th season. The first string of games offered some thrilling battles, highlighted emerging young talent, and raised some uncomfortable questions for some teams.

Some of those things, like Olivia Miles’s impressive start to her WNBA career or Chennedy Carter’s immediate impact on the Las Vegas Aces, weren’t surprising at all, but other early trends and occurrences have been utterly unexpected.

The Dallas Wings are making headlines for all the wrong reasons

May 3, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Dallas Wings Head Coach Jose Fernandez answers questions from the media before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Aces at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

This was supposed to be a big turnaround season for the Dallas Wings. They had yet another number-one pick and made sure to surround Paige Bueckers with veteran talent. Things seemed to be going really well when they beat the Indiana Fever to start the season, but then they lost two games against the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx, and found themselves making headlines twice—and not in a good way. First, Azzi Fudd’s limited role in her WNBA debut turned heads. She came off the bench and only took two shots. Then, Jose Fernandez called his team selfish after losing a lead and ultimately the game against the Lynx.

The Portland Fire won early—and against a contender

May 12, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Fire guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) drives to the basket during the first half against New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Fire entered the season with a young roster made up of role players and development projects that other teams chose to leave unprotected in the expansion draft. That’s not usually a recipe for success, but the Fire only needed two games to log their first win. Perhaps more surprisingly, they didn’t beat a team like the Connecticut Sun or Seattle Storm. They beat the New York Liberty.

New York was short-handed with Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu sidelined and Leonie Fiebich still competing in Spain, but a team that features Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton should still be able to beat an expansion team led by Bridget Carleton, Carla Leite, and Luisa Geiselsöder.

The Washington Mystics are really competitive

Apr 20, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; (L-R) Washington Mystics center Lauren Betts (51), Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22), Mystics guard Georgia Amoore (8), and Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) pose for a portrait during Mystics Media Day at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The talent on the Mystics’ roster is undeniable. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are All-Stars, and Shakira Austin is playing her best basketball yet. Nevertheless, making things work with a roster as young as the Mystics’ is a tall task. The Mystics haven’t been bothered much by their youth. They won a close game against the Toronto Tempo and forced the Liberty into overtime in just their second game.

Trading Angel Reese actually seems to have worked out for the Chicago Sky

May 9, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins (4) reacts after scoring against the Portland Fire during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Trading a franchise player is a tricky move, especially for a team that has made several decisions that have backfired recently and lost every trust in its ability to pull off winning moves. So far, it seems to have been the right decision for the Sky. They took care of business against the Fire and were also able to beat a Golden State Valkyries team that was flying high after a 2-0 start to the season. Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson are thriving, and Skylar Diggins is giving the Sky some much-needed structure.

The Collier-less Lynx actually look pretty good

May 14, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) drives to the basket past Dallas Wings forward Alanna Smith (8) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Aside from their lottery pick, it was a rough offseason for the Minnesota Lynx. First, Napheesa Collier had surgery on both ankles. Then, Alanna Smith, Jessica Shepard, and DiJonai Carrington left in free agency, Bridget Carleton and Maria Kliundikova were selected in the expansion draft, and Dorka Juhasz injured her ankle right before re-joining the Lynx.

Cheryl Reeve is a great coach, but losing that many key players, including your franchise star, is a difficult obstacle to overcome. Nevertheless, the Lynx are off to a great 2-1 start with wins against the Wings and Phoenix Mercury. Olivia Miles is thriving, Courtney Williams is benefiting from playing next to a traditional point guard, and Nia Coffey has been a revelation.