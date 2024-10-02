The Liberty Are the Best Show in New York Sports
The vibes at Barclays Center are immaculate when the New York Liberty are in action, as the franchise has cultivated an enthusiastic and authentic home crowd in Brooklyn.
This was on display yet again during the team's 88-84 win over the Las Vegas Aces, which gave them a commanding 2-0 lead in the WNBA Playoffs semifinals series.
Putting the back-to-back defending champions on the brink of elimination also has New York on the cusp of a return to the Finals; which comes with another crack at ending the city's long championship drought.
A New York Post article published in June cited the Associated Press noting it has been 100 combined years since one of the major pro teams in the area has won a title.
The teams referenced were the Rangers, Islanders, Knicks, Nets, Yankees, Mets, Jets and Giants; with the last ring being secured by the Giants in 2012.
That list obviously doesn't include NYCFC, who won the MLS Cup in 2021. But it also neglects the Liberty.
And not including the Liberty amongst the major teams in New York is a major mistake.
Not only did they boast the best record in the WNBA this season, but the squad features a trio of superstars in Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones whenever they take the floor.
The stars also show up courtside.
Carmelo Anthony, Gayle King, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Kaepernick, and Alicia Keys were all amongst those in attendace for the latest victory over the Aces.
But the celebrity pops are matched by those of a long distance Ionescu trey, since the atmosphere in Brooklyn is based on the ballers on the court.
It's impossible to experience the electricity of a high leverage Liberty game and still come away thinking they don't belong next to the other major sports teams in town.
Because right now Sabrina and company are both the best team and show in New York sports.