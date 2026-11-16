Toronto Tempo Could Be the Perfect Landing Spot for JuJu Watkins

The Toronto Tempo edged out the Houston Comets for the number-one pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. If she decides to declare, USC’s JuJu Watkins is widely expected to be the number-one pick. She has franchise-changing two-way potential.

Toronto’s lottery win quickly led many fans to argue that Watkins should stay at USC for another season to avoid being drafted by them and hope the Los Angeles Sparks will land a top pick in the 2028 WNBA Draft. The Comets should also get another shot at a top pick in two years.

Watching Watkins, who made it her mission to bring a hometown college program back to glory, do the same with a struggling Sparks franchise would be great. Reviving the legendary Comets, whose first-ever pick was Tina Thompson, a forward out of USC, would also be a great story for Watkins. However, Toronto should actually be a very interesting destination for Watkins.

Joining the Tempo would be a good start to Watkins’ WNBA career

Mar 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during an NCAA Tournament second round game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tempo followed the Golden State Valkyries’ example in the expansion draft, focusing on experienced players over young, untapped talent. They also landed Brittney Sykes in free agency and Kiki Rice in the draft.

Between Sykes, Marina Mabrey, Rice, Nyara Sabally, and Julie Allemand, the Tempo looked ready to make some noise in the playoff race. Then, injuries hit. Laura Juskaite was the only player to play every game, while Sykes, Mabrey, Rice, Allemand, and Sabally missed significant time. The injuries were just too much to overcome, and the Tempo quickly fell to the bottom of the standings.

Mabrey, Sykes, Allemand, Rice, and Aneesah Morrow are all under contract for the 2027 season, and that should be the biggest appeal for Watkins. Joining the Sparks or Comets would mean spearheading a rebuild. It would be at least a season or two—if not more—before her first playoff appearance. Toronto has quality veteran talent and a proven championship head coach. With Watkins coming in and some good free-agent pickups, the Tempo could go to the playoffs in 2027. If Watkins wants to play for a competitive team early, declaring for the 2027 draft and going to Toronto is the easiest way.

On top of that, joining the Tempo as the number-one pick would open up a wealth of sponsorship and endorsement opportunities for Watkins. Houston and Los Angeles may be great markets, but the Tempo’s players have an entire country behind them. It’s not just Toronto’s team. It’s Canada’s team, and fans proved that when they showed up in droves for games outside of Toronto.