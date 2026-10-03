Valkyries’ ‘Extra Inch’ Effort Was Deciding Factor in Comeback Win to Eliminate Wings

The Golden State Valkyries eliminated the Dallas Wings from the playoffs with a 77-73 Game 3 win. On one hand, it’s impressive that the Wings were able to force Game 3 and make it a close contest without Azzi Fudd and Alanna Smith, two starters and two of their best defenders. On the other hand, it’s a disappointing and frustrating loss, considering that the Wings had built a 16-point lead in the third quarter and let it slip away.

After the game, Arike Ogwunbowale said that failing to match the Valkyries’ intensity cost the Wings the game.

“I think they picked up the intensity a lot, and we only did a little bit,” Ogunbowale said in the postgame press conference, per a video on the Wings’ YouTube channel. “I don’t think we matched it, and they just seemed like they wanted it more. Loose balls, rebounds, even that challenge that got overturned by them. She hustled to get that ball, and we didn’t. So, I think they just went the extra inch, and that’s what got them the win.”

The challenge Ogunbowale mentioned happened with about 12 seconds left in the game, with the Valkyries up by one. Gabby Williams challenged Awak Kuier at the rim. She missed, and both players went out of bounds, but the ball didn’t. Williams hustled back onto the court to get it. It was originally ruled out of bounds, but the call was overturned when Natalie Nakase challenged it, and the Valkyries got the ball back.

The Valkyries struggled to hit shots, but they battled on the offensive glass, chased loose balls, and picked up the defensive intensity. That’s how they won the game and moved on to a semifinals matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.

This series was an important experience for the Wings

Oct 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (center left) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (center right) reach for the ball during the first quarter of game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a loss like this stings, the Wings are still right on track for a bright Paige Bueckers era. This was Bueckers’s first playoff appearance in the WNBA and an important experience.

The Valkyries’ defense worked hard to take her out of the game offensively—and found some success. Bueckers took just 10 shots in Game 1, finished Game 2 with 10 points on 3-of-13 shooting, and shot just 21.4% from the field in Game 3. When the Wings return to the playoffs next year, Bueckers will be better prepared for the defensive attention and the extra effort it takes to win in the postseason.

It was also a valuable experience for Awak Kuier, who had to play a key role in the WNBA playoffs for the first time in her career, and Aziaha James.

Moreover, Jose Fernandez learned a lot about his older stars. Arike Ogwunbowale reminded everyone of the lethal scorer she can be, scoring 45 points in Game 2 to keep the Wings’ season alive and 30 in Game 3.

Jessica Shepard, on the other hand, struggled. She scored just four points through the first two games. While she had a much better showing with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and 2 assists in Game 3, she was still not nearly as impactful as you’d like to see. After such a disappointing playoff series the question is whether her struggles were matchup-specific—she struggled against the Valkyries all season long—or whether she’s just not the kind of playoff performer the Wings need to get to contender status.