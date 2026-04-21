Way Too Early Favorites For Every WNBA End-Of-Season Award

Training camp is in full swing, and teams will start playing preseason games later this week. That means it’s officially time to get excited about the WNBA’s 30th season and take a way too early look at which players could end the season with some new accolades on their resumes.

Most Valuable Player

Sep 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces forward Aja Wilson (22) receives the MVP trophy prior to game one of the 2022 WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson: This one is pretty much self-explanatory. Wilson is a four-time MVP and only continues to add to her brilliance. As long as Wilson plays at the level we’ve seen from her in the last few years and the Las Vegas Aces are a title contender, Wilson will be a favorite for the MVP award.

Allisha Gray: Gray established herself as an MVP candidate last season. Now, she’s more familiar with Karl Smesko’s system, which promises another jump, and the Atlanta Dream should be even better than last season.

Breanna Stewart: Stewart and the New York Liberty are looking to bounce back from a disappointing, injury-ridden 2025 season. If she can get back to her 2024 level, Stewart will make a compelling case for MVP, especially considering that Napheesa Collier may not be in the race this year after having surgery on both ankles.

Caitlin Clark: Clark is one of the betting favorites for the MVP award, heading into her third season. After appearing in only 13 games in 2025 due to injury, she will have to prove she is back to elite form—something she can definitely do if healthy, considering that she finished fourth in MVP voting as a rookie.

Defensive Player of the Year

Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) celebrates making a shot against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

A’ja Wilson: Just like with the MVP award, Wilson has to be considered a candidate for DPOY. She has already won the award three times, and she has been named to the All-Defensive First Team every year since 2022.

Aliyah Boston: Stephanie White wants to turn the Indiana Fever into a top-three defensive team. Boston, who was named Unrivaled DPOY not long ago, will be a big part of that effort.

Alanna Smith: Smith won co-DPOY alongside Wilson last season despite sharing the court with Napheesa Collier. With the Dallas Wings, Smith will be the most dominant defender on the floor, which will only make her rim protection look more impressive.

Rookie of the Year

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Olivia Miles who was selected second overall by the Minnesota Lynx during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd: The number-one pick was named Rookie of the Year in all of the last four seasons and in 16 of the last 29. Fudd looks ready to provide 3-point shooting and defense for a Wings team in desperate need of both. If she makes a seamless transition to the pro game, Fudd’s case for Rookie of the Year is simple.

Olivia Miles: Miles has the unique opportunity to play for a team that was considered one of the top contenders last season. The Lynx’s winning culture and Cheryl Reeve’s tough coaching should set her up for early success.

Kiki Rice: Fresh off a national championship, Kiki Rice now has a chance to help get the Toronto Tempo off to a good start. If she can put up big numbers for an expansion team that’s obviously trying to win in its first season, she could challenge Fudd and Miles for Rookie of the Year.

Most Improved Player

Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Carla Leite (0) dribbles against the Indiana Fever during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Carla Leite: Veronica Bruton won MIP after a breakout season with the Golden State Valkyries that saw her go from a defensive-minded backup to the team’s starting point guard and culture setter. Leite, who went to the Portland Fire in the expansion draft and is looking at a bigger role for her sophomore season, could follow a similar trajectory this year.

Awak Kuier: Kuier hasn’t played in the WNBA since 2023 and will return to the Wings as a much better player. She is fresh off a trip to the EuroLeague finals, in which she recorded 10 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks. She was also a finalist for EuroLeague DPOY.

Dorka Juhasz: Much like Kuier, Juhasz will return to the WNBA after taking a break (although her break was much shorter). Juhasz will rejoin the Minnesota Lynx as the youngest EuroLeague MVP ever and with a bigger role waiting for her due to Alanna Smith and Jessica Shepard’s departures and Napheesa Collier’s injury.

Sixth Player of the Year

Sep 14, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) reacts after a basket against the Indiana Fever in the fourth quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jewell Loyd: If Loyd continues to come off the bench for the Aces and starts the season like she closed out the last, she should be a runaway favorite for this award.

Naz Hillmon: Hillmon was named Sixth Player of the Year last season. She may have to log some time in the starting lineup again, depending on Brionna Jones’s availability after undergoing successful knee surgery, but when the team is healthy, she should be coming off the bench behind Jones and Angel Reese and contribute significantly to a winning Dream team.