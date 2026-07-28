Wings GM Shares ‘Can’t Be Afraid to Rip the Band-Aid Off’ Roster Approach

The Dallas Wings’ turnaround has worked out beautifully so far. They went from the last seed to entering the All-Star break with the fourth-best record in the WNBA and just 0.5 games out of the top three. Between Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard, the offense is humming on all cylinders. Moreover, Azzi Fudd is putting together a phenomenal two-way season.

The Wings have a great chance to go into their first playoff appearance with Bueckers leading the charge with home-court advantage. However, the team doesn’t look quite like a championship contender yet. Their paint defense is basically non-existent, and they could use another high-level wing defender behind Fudd as well. Moreover, they need to get more out of Alanna Smith or trade her for a more impactful player.

GM Curt Miller knows that he might have to make a big splash on the trade market soon.

“I think the thing that I learned through the time in Connecticut is that there’s the status quo where you could be happy having sustained success, but I really think … you can’t be afraid to rip the band-aid off and make moves to try to go for it,” Miller said during a practice media availability, per a video by Wings reporter Melissa Triebwasser. “You’re not always in a championship window.”

The Wings have four 2027 draft picks—their own first- and second-round picks as well as a first-round pick from the Aces and a second-round pick from the Lynx—and all three of their 2028 picks. They also have interesting young players and big contracts to move. With those assets and their on-court success, they are set up well to get active on the trade market before the trade deadline on August 2 or in the offseason.

The Wings can’t waste any time building a contender around Paige Bueckers

Jul 25, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team Coop guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives the ball in the first quarter against Team Spoon during the 2026 WNBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paige Bueckers is averaging 20.9 points on very efficient shooting, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. She is one of just four players who rank in the top ten in both points and assists per game. The others are Kelsey Plum, Olivia Miles, and Caitlin Clark. Bueckers is one of the top MVP candidates behind A’ja Wilson alongside Miles and Breanna Stewart.

The 24-year-old looks ready to lead a team at the highest level. This season is all about getting her into her first playoff series and seeing how she plays in the postseason. But drafting a player like Bueckers comes with pressure to build a contender around her sooner rather than later. After a much-improved season, no matter the outcome of the Wings’ first playoff run with Bueckers, the pressure to take the next step will increase even more.

Miller seems very aware of that, and he has already made some good moves to lay the foundation by signing Jessica Shepard in free agency and bringing in a new coach after Chris Koclanes was obviously not a good fit.