Wings Star Was Annoyed With Dallas Fans Over Caitlin Clark Support
The Indiana Fever improved to 17-16 on the 2024 WNBA season after defeating the Dallas Wings on Sunday by a score of 100-93.
Rookie Caitlin Clark produced another elite performance in the win, securing 29 points and adding 12 assists for the surging Fever.
Per usual, Clark's massive fanbase also showed out for her, crowding Dallas' College Park Center in support for the 22-year-old superstar.
While Clark's fervent fanbase is surely great for women's basketball, Wings superstar Satou Sabally has mixed feelings about Clark's showing of support on her home turf.
"When I was driving to the game today... Obviously, it's annoying, cause there were way too many Caitlin fans in our area," Sabally said during a post-game press conference on Sunday, per Landon Thomas.
But Sabally also recognized what this attendance means for her sport, adding, "But, kudos. Because it's amazing to see so many people in women's basketball jerseys. It's amazing to see the excitement and the joy that comes out of that.
"So although I feel like our Dallas fans could have done better; I had mixed feelings seeing all of the Caitlin jerseys in our home," Sabally added. "But it's an amazing sign for women's basketball, and it's just great how far we've come. It's just fun."
Sabally finished Sunday's game with 25 points and four three-pointers in 37 minutes played. Given that the 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent after this season ends, the Fever could potentially become her next team. Sabally's versatility and wing presence would make a perfect complement to Clark at point guard, and would surely cement the Fever as contenders for the 2025 WNBA championship.
Then again, considering how the Fever have been playing of late, they may not need Sabally to compete for a WNBA title.