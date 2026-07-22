WNBA Award Favorites Going Into the All-Star Break

All-Star Weekend is almost here, marking a much-needed break for many teams that need to get healthy or simply regroup. It’s also a good opportunity to look at who has made the best case for each end-of-season award so far and who is challenging them.

Most Valuable Player: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Jul 12, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball against Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the fourth quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A’ja Wilson is still the best player in the world. She leads the W in points per game with 25.6 and ranks third in rebounds per game. She drives winning more than any other single player on a top-three team. The MVP award is, once again, Wilson’s to lose, even if it would be repetitive to crown the same player for the fifth time in six years. She’s just that good.

Top challengers: Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx; Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings; Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Olivia Miles is the most productive player on the team with the league’s best record. That puts her in the MVP conversation. Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart are also putting up impressive numbers for playoff teams.

Rookie of the Year: Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) celebrates defeating the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Olivia Miles has been the favorite for Rookie of the Year all season long. Barring any injuries, that’s unlikely to change. She ranks eighth in points and seventh in assists per game across the league. Among rookies, she ranks first in points per game (with a six-point advantage over second place) and in assists. She responded incredibly well when Cheryl Reeve handed her the keys to the Lynx’s offense and emerged, as mentioned, as the best player on the team with the best record.

Top challenger: Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings

Azzi Fudd looks every bit like the two-way player she promised to be coming out of college. She’s shooting almost 39% from deep and averages 1.7 steals per game alongside 0.9 blocks while usually taking on the toughest perimeter assignment for the Wings.

Sixth Player of the Year: Janelle Salaün, Golden State Valkyries

Jul 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) celebrates after scoring a three point basket against the Washington Mystics during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Janelle Salaün has scored 345 points off the bench over 27 games—132 more than the next player in line. She has also grabbed the most rebounds among bench players and played the most minutes off the bench. Plus, the Golden State Valkyries are winning at a very high level with her as the main contributor off the bench.

Top challenger: Sophie Cunningham, Indiana Fever

With Chennedy Carter out of the race, Sophie Cunningham trails Salaün as the clear number two. She has scored the second-most points off the bench, and her 3-and-D contributions are invaluable for the Indiana Fever.

Coach of the Year: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx

Jul 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve looks on against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Lynx lost Napheesa Collier to double ankle surgery and four of their top seven players in minutes per game in the expansion draft and free agency. They were expected to take a massive step back. But Cheryl Reeve found players, like Nia Coffey and Natasha Howard, who fit her system incredibly well, and the Lynx have the best record in the W once again.

Top challengers: Alex Sarama, Portland Fire; Sydney Johnson, Washington Mystics; Jose Fernandez, Dallas Wings

The Portland Fire haven’t found nearly as much success as the Lynx, but Alex Sarama has defied expectations as well. He came into the W with no experience in the league —or any head coaching experience for that matter. Still, he took over an expansion team mostly built around young players who were deemed expendable by their former teams and established a strong defensive identity. Moreover, Carla Leite is playing like a star in the making in his system, and the Fire stunned the Liberty, Fever, Wings, and Dream.

Sydney Johnson, meanwhile, has the youngest team in the W competing for a playoff spot and beating some really tough opponents. Jose Fernandez deserves a lot of credit for the Wings’ turnaround this season.

Defensive Player of the Year: Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries

Jun 6, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) defends against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Boz Bloom-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Valkyries have the best defensive rating in the WNBA, and Gabby Williams’s stifling perimeter defense, length, switchability, athleticism, and knack for getting steals are huge reasons for their success on that end of the floor. Veronica Burton, Kiah Stokes, and many others are also pulling their weight defensively, but Williams is the head of the snake.

Top challengers: A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces; Nia Coffey, Minnesota Lynx; Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

The Aces aren’t nearly as good defensively as we’re used to seeing from them, but Wilson still leads the WNBA in blocks and cleans up a lot of the guards’ mistakes. Las Vegas’ defensive rating plummets when Wilson isn’t on the court.

With the second-best defensive rating in the league, Minnesota deserves some love here. The Lynx play a strong team defense, but Nia Coffey has been a reliable anchor. She bothers offensive players around the rim, as well as on the perimeter, regularly blocking 3-point attempts, and forcing a ton of misses.

Rhyne Howard leads the league in steals per game with 2.4. She handles the toughest perimeter assignments for the fourth-best defensive team and has the length, quickness, and athleticism to bother guards and forwards alike.

Most Improved Player: Jessica Shepard, Dallas Wings

Jul 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard (32) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jessica Shepard went from a 20-minute-per-game backup to Napheesa Collier to an All-Star starter and triple-double machine. She has taken full advantage of a bigger role with the Dallas Wings, posting career highs all across the board. Her averages improved from 8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game to 14.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. She has also recorded the only three triple-doubles of the season.

Top challenger: Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

Marina Mabrey is a first-time All-Star this year. Much like Shepard, she has made the most of the opportunity to fill a bigger role. She is averaging a career-high 21 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals. Her efficiency is what’s been most impressive. Mabrey is shooting 44% from the field and 39.2% from three. Both are the second-highest percentages of her career in each category (and massive improvements from last season), even though her shot attempts have increased notably.