The Toronto Tempo won the number-one pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft. Depending on whether JuJu Watkins returns for another college season or declares for the draft, the Tempo will have the chance to draft the USC star, Hannah Hidalgo, or Madison Booker. Either way, they will get a very talented young player.

The Tempo finished with an 11-33 record this season mainly because of injuries. All of their best players—Brittney Sykes, Kiki Rice, Nyara Sabally, Marina Mabrey, Julie Allemand, and Isabelle Harrison—missed significant time. Sykes only played 17 games after an All-Star-worthy start to the season.

With some better injury luck the 2027 season could look very different. Mabrey, Sykes, Allemand, Rice, and Aneeesah Morrow are all under contract for next season, and Maria Conde and Laura Juskaite likely won’t go anywhere as reserved free agents. Adding Watkins (or Hidalgo or Booker) would give the Tempo a phenomenal guard and wing rotation that could spearhead a playoff push—if the frontcourt is better.

Improving the frontcourt rotation should have been a priority for the Tempo anyway, but winning the lottery and having a shot at JuJu Watkins only puts more pressure on the organization to figure it out.

The Tempo’s frontcourt was not great last season

Aug 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Toronto Tempo center Temi Fagbenle (14) shoots over Las Vegas Aces Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (32) in the first half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the Tempo’s frontcourt struggles were a result of injuries. Sabally and Temi Fagbenle only played 24 and 25 games, respectively. Harrison played 32, but missed most of training camp and the beginning of the season. Morrow didn’t come to Toronto until the trade deadline and only played seven games. That left Sandy Brondello with second-round pick Teonni Key and forced her to play Juskaite and Conde away from their most natural positions.

None of the Tempo’s bigs provided rim protection, and while several players were fine offensively, none of them were great or a real match for the frontcourt players that dominated the paint for most playoff teams. The Tempo finished last in blocks per game, 14th in points in the paint, and 12th in rebounds.

Trading for Morrow was a great move for the Tempo. Although undersized, she is a strong inside presence and phenomenal rebounder. Sabally is also a great frontcourt presence when she’s healthy. The only problem is that banking on her health is not usually a safe bet. Sabally played 30 games only once in her four WNBA seasons. Still, it seems safe to assume that they will re-sign her in restricted free agency. Brondello, who also coached Sabally in New York, is very high on her potential.

Even with those two presumably locked in for next season, Toronto needs a legitimate center. The Tempo paid Fagbenle $1 million this season, and she did not live up to that contract. They need to find someone who can. But that may be easier said than done.

Free agency is not exactly teeming with great centers. Brittney Griner is an unrestricted free agent, but she’s declining at 36 and would only be a short-term solution at best. Other than that, Stefanie Dolson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus will be unrestricted free agents, and Li Yueru and Dorka Juhasz will hit restricted free agency. Although not really centers, Laeticia Amihere and Awak Kuier also offer size and athleticism as restricted free agents.

Other than that, the Tempo could explore trades for Brionna Jones or Ezi Magbegor, for example. Both are on big contracts, but their current teams might be open to moving them. Angel Reese played so well for the Atlanta Dream that they might feel comfortable parting ways with Jones for the right return, and the Seattle Storm already have their frontcourt of the future with Dominique Malonga and Awa Fam.