WNBA Player Rankings: The Top 25 for 2026

The 2026 WNBA season is upon us, and with that comes debates. And perhaps the purest arguments in hoops, or sports in general surround player rankings.

Ranking great players is never easy, but in putting together this list, both past performance and projections were considered. Without further ado, here are the top 25 players for 2026.

1. A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Apr 28, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) poses for a photo during the 2026 Las Vegas Aces Media Day.Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

This spot belongs to Wilson until proven otherwise. She is fresh off winning her record-breaking 4th WNBA MVP and leading the Aces to a third championship during her tenure. Wilson is a presence in the paint, and a dominant scorer and defender. Her individual statistics and on/off court numbers from 2025 speak for themselves. She will look to keep her crown this season.

2. Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots the ball in the second half against the Dallas Wings at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It's fair to push back on this ranking by arguing Clark needs to prove she is back from injury in actual WNBA action. However, as a rookie, she was the most productive offensive engine in league history, finishing 1st team All-WNBA. She won MVP of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and put up big numbers in limited preseason minutes. There is no singular scoring and playmaking force like Clark and it is a good bet she begins fighting for the number one ranking in 2026.

3. Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoot against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stewart has battled through some knee injuries but has looked fresh of late. The WNBA legend brings a unique combination of scoring at size and her length makes her a defensive force. Stewart has shot under 30% from three over the last two seasons, but if she can get that number back to her career average she jumps right into MVP conversations again.

4. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Apr 30, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball while Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) defends in the first half at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Bueckers excelled as a rookie for Dallas and there is no need to wait to vault her up the rankings, especially given the improved team the Wings have put around her. Her three-point volume should go up in year two, as should her points and assists totals. And Bueckers is without a discernible weakness. The expectation here is that she fills the other backcourt slot next to Clark on the All-WNBA team.

5. Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) poses for a photo Wednesday, April 22, 2026, during media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This could be underselling Boston if her improvements from the offseason translate to her fourth year in the WNBA. Boston is a force inside, a sturdy defender, an excellent playmaker for her size and looked to expand her range. She already battled Wilson to a virtual draw in the playoffs, so any steps forward will be scary for the rest of the league.

6. Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

Apr 29, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) against Japan during a WNBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thomas is a force on the floor and the offensive engine for the Mercury. When it comes to being physically difficult to deal with, she tops the list, perhaps on both ends. However, her lack of shooting and scoring ability puts her just below the players above her.

7. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) against the Phoenix Mercury during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Young may be the best two-way player on the perimeter in the WNBA. She can self create, shoot, and defend. There's a reason the defending champs made sure to bring her back on a max contract. They will need her stellar well-rounded production to have any chance of repeating.

8. Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

Sep 14, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) drives to the basket against the Indiana Fever in the second quarter during game one of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gray is a tremendous asset for Atlanta on the perimeter. She put up 18.4 points per game last season efficiently, in large part because of 38.4% shooting on 6.1 attempts from deep. Gray allows the Dream to rely on one of the league's best sharp-shooters, who also brings plenty more to the table.









9. Kelsey Plum, Los Angeles Sparks

Apr 30, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) poses during media day at El Camino College. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Plum may not be the all-around force that Young or Gray is, but she has few peers as a bucket-getter. Los Angeles has added some veteran help around her, so she'll have a chance to show out on a better team. Regardless, her ability on the offensive end is no easily replicable.





10. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) smiles during a free throw Saturday, May 2, 2026, during the first half of a preseason game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a bit of a tale of two Kelseys. Mitchell, like Plum, is a uniquely gifted offensive guard and in the mix as the best isolation scorer in the WNBA. She admirably carried more of a load for the Fever than she should have last season due to injuries, but is set to thrive in a different way this year since defenses will not be able to send as much attention her way with Clark back.

11. Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball past Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This ranking would be an outrage if it wasn't for injury. But given Collier had offseason procedures on both ankles and isn't expected to resume basketball activities until June, it's hard to predict when she will be at 100% and for how much of the season. For whatever portion she is back, she is very clearly an MVP-level player.

12. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) dribbles against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ionescu is a terrific all-around guard. However, she already suffered a left foot injury that will keep her out for at least two weeks. She also struggled in the postseason last year and shot just 29.9% from three in 2025. That will have to improve for her to keep this ranking or rise, since shooting is the signature aspect of her game.

13. Kayla McBride, Minnesota Lynx

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) looks on against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Speaking of shooting, enter McBride. McBride has one of the best pure strokes in the WNBA and has been a crucial contributor to a Lynx team that has posted the best combined regular season record over the last two seasons. She will be perhaps relied upon even more this year given Collier is starting the season still recovering from injury.

14. Gabby Williams, Golden State Valkyries

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) dribbles the ball against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

There are few players that do it all to the degree Williams can. She is one of the WNBA's most athletic players and is an absolute menace defensively. She was the marquee signing for the Valkyries this offseason and should only see more opportunities with Golden State.

15. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream

Sep 3, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles against the Los Angeles Sparks in the third quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Howard is a true scorer on the wing but is also a strong defensive presence for Atlanta. She isn't afraid to let it fly and when she is on, she is tough to contain. Meanwhile, her perimeter defense keeps her floor high even on off shooting nights.

16. Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Apr 29, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) moves the ball against Japan guard Nanako Todo (75) during a WNBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Copper falls into the same category as Howard, as she is also one of the WNBA's elite perimeter players and is tenacious in looking to create shots on the offensive end. The Mercury may need her to be even better this season after the loss of Satou Sabally.

17. Chelsea Gray, Las Vegas Aces

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) against the Phoenix Mercury during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gray may not be at her peak athletically, but she still brings traits to the floor that simply can't be replaced. She is a proven winner with Las Vegas and can both serve as a floor general and get her own shot. In fact, she may be the best player in the WNBA at scoring tough buckets in the midrange.

18. Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Reese's flaws are often harped on, but few players produce as much across the board when on the floor. Reese can guard multiple positions and fills the stat sheet—particularly in the rebounding department. If she can improve on her finishing and shooting, she could be set for another leap. As is, she contributes in a number of ways that impact winning.

19. Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) grabs an entry pass against the Phoenix Mercury during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jones dealt with injury in 2025 but she still brings maybe the most unique combination of size and shooting in the WNBA. Jones is a force around the basket as a defender and rebounder, and is a 38% career three-point shooter.

20. Skylar Diggins, Chicago Sky

Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) shoots a free throw against the Dallas Wings during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Diggins is going to have the chance to lead the Sky this season. The fierce competitor is joining a Chicago squad that is clearly trying to make the playoffs now. Diggins will be the head of the snake for possibly making that happen, and has the credentials to answer the task.

21. Satou Sabally, New York Liberty

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) drives the ball against Megan Gustafson (17) during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

How Sabally fits in with the Liberty will be fascinating to see. She was Phoenix's leading scorer in the postseason last year but is generally a high usage player. The touch distribution in the frontcourt between her, Stewart, and Jones is something New York will have to work out, but if it turns out favorably, her ceiling is higher.

22. Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) is pictured during a game against the Chicago Sky at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Ogwumike's resume speaks for itself, and this ranking may be underselling her. However, she is changing scenery back to the Sparks entering her 15th season. She will be expected to shoulder a heavy load for a team trying to contend immediately.

23. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts against the Washington Mystics during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

On ability, Ogunbowale should rank higher than this. But, she and Bueckers still need to find the right balance and Ogunbowale's efficiency from the field was cause for concern about the continued fit with the Wings. She'll get a chance to bounce back under new coach Jose Fernandez.

24. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Sep 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hamby has been productive in the paint for Los Angeles. She averaged 18.4 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Sparks last season. She and Ogwumike will anchor the frontcourt for the Sparks and will have to prove up to the challenge to keeping up with faster teams.

25. Marina Mabrey, Toronto Tempo

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Mabrey has always had the ability to put the ball in the basket. Now she joins an expansion Toronto Tempo franchise with a full greenlight. Expect her to have plenty of big nights putting up points under coach Sandy Brondello.