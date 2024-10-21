WNBA Players Opt Out of CBA: Here’s What You Need to Know

Since 2008, no WNBA game drew a million viewers. This season, 23 games reached 1+ million. Caitlin Clark played in 20 of those. She also played in all 15 most watched games, Fever led the league in attendance.



The leverage for a new CBA will be Caitlin Clark's numbers.