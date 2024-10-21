WNBA Players Opt Out of CBA: Here’s What You Need to Know
WNBA players opting out of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement with the league was both breaking news and a foregone conclusion.
It is a decision that is sure to generate headlines, as has been the case for any WNBA news of late, but what are the actual implications? Here's what you need to know.
The Current CBA Now Ends After 2025 Season: The existing CBA was set to expire following the 2027 season but because the the WNBA Players Association chose to exercise the opt-out clause in the agreement it will now expire following next season.
The 2025 Season Will Not Be Impacted: This should be obvious given the above, but the CBA remains in effect through next year, so there is no changes to be expected in the 2025 season.
Players Will Likely Aim For NBA Style Revenue Split: WNBA players will not ask to get paid the same as NBA players, however, they likely will fight for the same percentage of the money generated. NBA players receive a 50-50 split of all revenue. While WNBA players only receive a 50-50 split of incremental revenue, meaning the money made by the league beyond a target goal. This effectively becomes a much lower share than the men receive. It is highly likely priority one for the players will be fighting for a 50% share overall. Things like ticket sales, merchandise and media rights and other basketball related income would fall under that umbrella.
The New Money Has Not Arrived Yet: It's no secret the WNBA hasn't exactly been profitable. In fact, a recent New York Post article highlighted how the WNBA will reportedly lose $40 million this season. But that's a bit deceiving as much of the money from the league's growth has not arrived yet. This specifically pertains to the new media rights deal the WNBA and its broadcast partners agreed to over the Summer. Said deal is worth more than triple the current one with a chance to negotiate for more in a few years. So more guaranteed revenue is on the way.
The League Is Growing: The leverage for the players is the WNBA's current boom. Ratings, attendance, merchandise sales and basically every metric was way up this season. That's an indicator of a product on the rise and one that is only likely to continue to grow and bring in more money. This was recently seen by sell-out crowds in the WNBA Finals, in combination with record ratings. It'd be dishonest not to point to "The Caitlin Clark Effect" as the biggest driver of the influx in popularity. Clark was a part of the most watched games and the Indiana Fever led the league in attendance.
Scheduling and Other Details Will Be On Table: While finances are always the biggest sticking point for any negotiation, other details are integral to a CBA. One example could be players looking for a less condensed schedule. The turnaround between games was even something Breanna Stewart mentioned in the post game press conference after the New York Liberty won the championship.
Expect Short Term Deals: Speaking of Stewie, she actually revealed her contract strategy amid the WNBA Finals. She plans to play under another one-year deal, which should be expected to become more of the norm. With the CBA set to expire and the media rights deal about to kick in, players will want the flexiblity to cash-in rather than being locked into long term contracts that could become outdated from a fair monetary value standpoint.
A Work Stoppage Is Possible: Whenever a major sports league and a players association enter negotiations there is a chance for things to get ugly. We have seen strikes and lockouts in the NBA, NFL, MLB and other leagues in the past. WNBA players probably feel strongly about their current position given the aforementioned growth, the deal received by Unrivaled upon launch, and other examples of demand for their brands and services. However, given the momentum and potential positives for all parties, it is probably as strong bet things are resolved amicably and an agreement is reached before 2026. Which was the stated goal of the league when announcing the news.