WNBA Playoff Power Rankings: Why Aces Are Still Team to Beat This Postseason

The final week of the 2026 WNBA regular season did not disappoint.

The eight-team playoff field was solidified by late August. Fortunately, the battles for seeding supplied more than enough drama, culminating in a five-game slate Thursday night that saw the Golden State Valkyries lock down the No. 2 seed and the Washington Mystics leapfrog the Indiana Fever for the No. 6 seed.

At long last, the stage is set for one of the most anticipated postseasons in WNBA history. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces are back (surprise!), hunting their fourth title in five seasons. The top-seeded Minnesota Lynx hope to write a fitting ending to their magical 2026 campaign. And young stars like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese seek to cement their legacies with a championship banner.

The first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs tips off Sunday, Sept. 27. Before things get underway, let's take a look at where all eight teams stand in a special postseason edition of our power rankings.

1. Las Vegas Aces (31-13, W7) -- No. 3 seed

Aug 28, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) prepares prior to a WNBA basketball game against the Toronto Tempo at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: vs #6 Indiana

Las Vegas hasn't been "the team to beat" this year -- at least, not by my estimation. I'd reserve that title for the Lynx, who sat atop the standings for most of the season and locked up the No. 1 seed with a 33-11 record.

But postseason basketball is a different beast, and no club has proven more up to the task in recent vintage than the Aces. Las Vegas has reached the WNBA Finals three times since Becky Hammon took over as head coach in 2022 -- and each appearance ended with confetti. The term dynasty gets thrown around a lot these days, but there's no doubt that Las Vegas qualifies, even under the strictest of interpretations.

On paper, this year's Aces squad isn't all that different from the one that swept the Phoenix Mercury in four games last October. Once again, they're headed by a Chelsea Gray-Jackie Young backcourt with the dominant Wilson anchoring things down low.

Reputation isn't the only reason Las Vegas gets the nod for the top spot in our power rankings, though. The Aces ride into the postseason with the longest active winning streak in the WNBA, beating the Mercury on Thursday to extend their heater to seven straight victories. They've got the MVP favorite on their side, too. Wilson seems poised to take home her fifth MVP award after leading all players with 26.2 points per game in 2026.

A'ja Wilson is in a league of her own 👑 pic.twitter.com/vMnLaH91DT — espnW (@espnW) September 21, 2026

Yes, the Aces haven't flashed the dominance they did last season, and NaLyssa Smith's season-ending injury robs their frontcourt of some much-needed depth next to Wilson. But as long as Wilson is playing to the peak of her powers, Las Vegas is an uncomfortable matchup for any opponent.

That said, a first-round matchup with the Fever isn't very forgiving. Indiana pushed the Aces to five games in a thrilling semifinal clash last September -- and that was with Clark sidelined. A healthy Fever squad poses an even bigger threat. Too bad these two heavyweights won't get more than three games against each other this time around.

2. Golden State Valkyries (32-12, W1) -- No. 2 seed

Aug 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) smiles as she waits for play to resume against the Dallas Wings in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: vs #7 Dallas

The Valkyries would likely occupy the top spot of our power rankings if not for some red flags in their final two regular-season contests.

Golden State had an opportunity to seize the No. 1 seed from Minnesota this week as the Lynx stumbled to the finish line. But those dreams were dashed Tuesday when the Valkyries fell in overtime 90-82 to the expansion Portland Fire. They nearly relinquished the No. 2 seed to Las Vegas after a close call with the Los Angeles Sparks in their regular-season finale Thursday night. Golden State erased a 10-point deficit with just over two minutes to play and scraped by with a 76-75 win.

Doubt the Valkyries at your own peril. Golden State owns the best record in the WNBA since Aug. 1 (13-3). They force opponents to play at their pace and smother them with the top-rated defense in the WNBA. This isn't the same squad that earned a No. 8 seed last season before getting promptly swept in two games by the Lynx. Gabby Williams adds so much value on both sides of the floor, elevating this squad to true championship contender status.

The Valkyries have held Minnesota and Atlanta to 66 points apiece this season -- season-lows for both clubs -- and kept Indiana's record-setting offense to just 75 points in a 13-point win on July 15. Golden State's somewhat limited offensive output is a potential drawback, but Natalie Nakase's system should not be overlooked under any circumstances.

3. Atlanta Dream (30-14, W5) -- No. 4 seed

Sep 19, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts with guard Rhyne Howard (10) against the Chicago Sky at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: vs #5 Washington

The Atlanta Dream are back in the playoffs for a fourth straight season, but the first round hasn't treated them kindly.

In 2023, Atlanta was swept in two games by the Dallas Wings. It was the same result in 2024, only this time against the top-seeded New York Liberty. 2025 offered more hope. The Dream clinched the No. 3 seed with a franchise-best 30 wins and leaped out to a 1-0 series lead, defeating the Fever by 12 points in Game 1. But Indiana rallied to take Games 2 and 3, and for a third straight year, Atlanta's season came to an end in the first round.

Perhaps Reese will be the catalyst that helps snap this sour trend. So far, the Dream have come away as the clear winners of a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Sky that sent the former No. 7 overall pick to Atlanta. Reese claimed her third straight WNBA rebound title (12.1 per game) and averaged a career-high 16.4 points, not to mention elite defensive metrics.

Angel Reese’s defensive stats this season:



◽ 12.1 RPG (1st in WNBA)

◽ 1.8 SPG (3rd in WNBA)

◽ First in defensive win shares

◽ Fourth in defensive rating



She’s earned The Athletic’s DPOY award 🏆 pic.twitter.com/daPv1HDZh9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 24, 2026

It was a largely positive 2026 campaign for Atlanta, and they've caught fire at the right time. The Dream are winners of five straight and own a 9-1 record over their last 10 contests.

Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard form a dangerous big three with Reese, and Jordin Canada and Naz Hillmon round out a competitive starting five that excels on both sides of the floor. Four-time All-Star forward Brionna Jones will miss this postseason with an injury, but the late addition of DeWanna Bonner gives this team a stabilizing veteran presence in the frontcourt.

Atlanta has championship aspirations this season, and rightfully so -- though that starts with getting out of the first round for the first time since 2018.

4. Minnesota Lynx (33-11, W1) -- No. 1 seed

Jul 30, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) huddles with forward Napheesa Collier (24) at a WNBA game against the Toronto Tempo at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: vs #8 New York

It's shocking to put Minnesota this low. There seemed little question that the Lynx were the best team in the WNBA this season. That made it all the more surprising when they nearly let the No. 1 seed slip away with an uncharacteristically shaky close to the 2026 regular season.

Minnesota enters the postseason having lost four of its last six games. Sure, rookie phenom Olivia Miles missed two games with a calf injury, but three of those losses came with Miles in the lineup. All four losses came against playoff teams: Golden State, Atlanta, New York, and Indiana.

The Lynx struggled defensively in the second half of the season, and that's a fairly concerning red flag given the offensive talent teams like Indiana, Atlanta, and Las Vegas boast. Coach Cheryl Reeve was so frustrated during Minnesota's 96-77 loss to the Fever on Tuesday that she pulled all her starters midway through the second quarter and never returned them to the game.

Minnesota Lynx defensive rating in May and June was 97.4 ranking first in the league.



Defensive rating since Julys 1st is 109.1 which ranks 11th.



Realistically… what the Fever are exposing tonight is that the Lynx haven’t been an above average defense in three months. — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) September 23, 2026

But even with a more average-looking defense baked into the equation, the Lynx are still a full-fledged championship contender. Minnesota's starting five of Miles, Courtney Williams, Kayla McBride, Napheesa Collier, and Natasha Howard is the best in the league as far as I'm concerned.

Miles firmly placed herself in MVP talks as a rookie, and rightfully so. The Lynx aren't in this position without her, especially considering Collier missed 28 games due to injury.

A first-round matchup against an underwhelming Liberty squad should work to Minnesota's advantage -- though they don't have too much time to get their feet back under them before it's too late.

5. Indiana Fever (28-16, L1) -- No. 6 seed

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: at #3 Las Vegas

The Fever now lay claim to the highest-scoring offense in WNBA history, averaging 96.0 points across the league's 44-game schedule in 2026.

What did it get them? A No. 6 seed and a date with the reigning champion Aces in the first round. Indiana will have to take at least one game at Michelob ULTRA Arena to advance to the second round -- a tall ask against a Las Vegas team that boasts a 20-3 record at home in the WNBA playoffs under Hammon.

Then again, shutting down this Fever offense will be a tall ask for any opponent. You won't find a better backcourt in the WNBA than Indiana's. Kelsey Mitchell (24.7 PPG) and Clark (22.3 PPG) are the epitome of a pick-your-poison attack.

the new WNBA single-season scoring champ 🚨😤



with 1,022 points and counting, Kelsey Mitchell now owns the most points scored in a single season in league history. pic.twitter.com/31yYB7ij8K — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 19, 2026

Getting Aliyah Boston right will be key if the Fever wish to live up to their championship aspirations. The four-time All-Star hasn't looked quite like herself in September. It's a small four-game sample, but Indiana is at its best when Boston can command attention inside.

And if you're looking for an X-factor, keep an eye on second-year center Makayla Timpson. Her speed and verticality make her a unique presence down low and a particularly valuable asset defensively.

6. Washington Mystics (28-16, W4) -- No. 5 seed

Jul 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) celebrates with center Shakira Austin (0) after the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: at #4 Atlanta

The Mystics take a four-game winning streak into the postseason, including an impressive 93-77 victory over the Fever on Sunday.

If there's any team playing with nothing to lose, it's Washington. This young Mystics roster is ahead of schedule, thanks in large part to the continued excellence of the Sonia Citron-Kiki Iriafen duo and a breakout campaign from center Shakira Austin.

Washington's starting five is by far the most inexperienced among the eight teams in terms of WNBA playoff action. Austin and Michaela Onyenwere are the only starters with any postseason experience, combining for six games. The next-lowest is the Dallas Wings' starting five with a combined 26 playoff games to their names.

Playoff experience is often considered one of the key ingredients of a true title contender.



Here’s a look at the total number of career playoff games played by each team’s starting five. ✨ pic.twitter.com/j8gJBQkYAI — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) September 25, 2026

I wouldn't sleep on the Mystics, though. Washington is 14-4 since the All-Star break, tied with Atlanta for the best record in the WNBA in that span. They pull down rebounds at the highest clip in the league and shoot efficiently from the field.

A championship might be beyond their ceiling this year, but don't expect the Mystics to go down quietly.

7. Dallas Wings (27-17, W1) -- No. 7 seed

Sep 19, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the game between the Wings and the Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: at #2 Golden State

Dallas is one of the playoff teams that should enter the first round with some extra confidence. The Wings have won seven of their last eight, eclipsing 90 points in all but two games.

They've managed to keep the wheels on the track despite losing No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd to a season-ending knee injury. Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jessica Shepard form a legitimate big three that can light it up on the scoreboard.

Unfortunately, injuries continue to pile up. Alanna Smith suffered a lower leg injury during the group stage of the FIBA Women's World Cup and remains without a timeline for return. That threatens to be a pretty significant loss for Dallas' frontcourt, particularly given her postseason experience. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in 27 playoff games during her WNBA career, including a trip to the WNBA Finals with the Lynx in 2024.

To their credit, the Wings haven't shown any signs of quitting. Still, it's worth wondering how their offense will fare against that vaunted Golden State defense. It feels like the Valkyries could be a rough matchup for a Dallas team that's potentially missing two key starters.

8. New York Liberty (26-18, L2) -- No. 8 seed

Sep 21, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones (35) celebrates with forward Breanna Stewart (30) after the Atlanta Dream call a time out in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Round Matchup: at #1 Minnesota

The Liberty still have time to change the story, but as things currently stand, they're trending toward a second straight letdown campaign.

New York wrapped up its 2026 regular season with back-to-back losses to the Dream at Barclays Center. To add insult to injury, Jonquel Jones suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday's tilt -- an 83-65 loss -- and did not return.

Health has been a recurring issue for the Liberty this season. They're mostly healthy now, save for big offseason addition Satou Sabally, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a lingering head injury. New York can ill afford to lose Jones for any length of time, especially with a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Lynx upcoming.

Breanna Stewart deserves flowers for one of her best campaigns in a Liberty uniform, but unless a major upset win is in New York's future, this won't be a season to remember in Brooklyn.