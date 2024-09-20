WNBA Playoffs: First Round Series Predictions
The WNBA Playoffs have arrived! The craziest regular season in league history has concluded, but now the attention will only ramp up as postseason play is upon us.
Here are picks for each of the first round matchups that begin Sunday.
1. Las Vegas Aces Over Seattle Storm 2-1
Storm head coach Noelle Quinn addressed the "word on the street" that the Aces preferred to play Seattle rather than the Indiana Fever. So expect an extra motivated Storm squad. And Seattle cannot be counted out in this series given they boast one of the league's best all around players in Nneka Ogwumike and since Skylar Diggins-Smith has been on an absolute tear of late. However, it's tough to pick against the back-to-back defending champs who come into the postseason rounding into form. Las Vegas is 9-1 over the last 10 games with A'ja Wilson getting scoring support from Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.
2. Minnesota Lynx Over Phoenix Mercury 2-0
The Mercury are reeling to say the least. Phoenix is just 3-7 over the last 10 and has a negative point differential on the season. Contrast that with a Lynx squad that very well may be the championship favorites and you have the recipe for a sweep. Expect Minnesota to make light work of the Mercury behind its swarming defense and equal opportunity offense. If this is indeed the end for Diana Taurasi, her career may only last a couple more games.
3. New York Liberty Over Atlanta Dream 2-0
The Dream are no pushover. They do have the scoring of Rhyne Howard to go with the veteran bucket getting of Tina Charles and the outside shooting of Allisha Gray. However, they are running into a Liberty team that not only had the best record in the W but also plays in front of one of the best home crowds at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Expect Atlanta to hang around in each game for a bit before the trio of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones ultimately proves to be too much.
4. Connecticut Sun Over Indiana Fever 2-1
This is the most difficult series to pick. The Sun are a hard nosed defensive group that added some scoring punch in Marina Mabrey. While the Fever are ahead of schedule. The format of the series in some ways favors the Fever, given Caitlin Clark's fanbase travels and a split in Connecticut brings the series back to Indiana. And with the firepower of Clark and Kelsey Mitchell the Fever are a threat in any game. Still, they go into playoffs with almost no experience and face an opponent that is built to exploit turnovers and has them beat when it comes the defensive side of the ball. With that said, it's hard to count Clark out.