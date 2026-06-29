The WNBA will cap off an entertaining month of June with the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship. The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are set to meet Tuesday at Barclays Center, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Las Vegas enters having won 10 of its last 12 games and fresh off back-to-back 30-point performances from reigning MVP A'ja Wilson. It's a different story for New York. The Liberty dropped four of their last five and were held to a season-worst 67 points Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries.

They're not the only championship contender hitting the skids in the lead-in to July. The Atlanta Dream suffered three straight losses and now sit three games back of the first-place Minnesota Lynx.

Here's where things stand in the latest edition of our power rankings.

1. Minnesota Lynx (15-4, W2)

Jun 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) and forward Natasha Howard (1) celebrate during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 1 (--)

Minnesota gave the Washington Mystics a taste of their own medicine after blowing a late lead to Sonia Citron and co. on June 21. The Lynx erased a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit Wednesday, storming back to win 78-76 in the back half of a home-and-home against Washington.

Natasha Howard recorded a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double and posted a near-identical stat line in Sunday's 85-77 win over the Dallas Wings with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Rookie guard Olivia Miles matched the 34-year-old with 21 points in both contests, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the third straight game.

The Lynx own the WNBA's best record at 15-4 entering July, boasting a 13-2 record since May 21. Star forward Napheesa Collier hasn't been cleared for practice after getting ankle surgery in the offseason, but Minnesota remains dominant even without last season's MVP runner-up on the court.

2. Las Vegas Aces (14-5, W2)

Jun 25, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots the ball against Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist (20) during the first quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 3 (+1)

Chennedy Carter returned to the lineup Sunday after a five-game absence due to illness, contributing 11 points in 16 minutes off the bench during the Aces' 107-99 win over the Chicago Sky.

It was Wilson and Jackie Young who powered Las Vegas to another successful week, though. The duo accounted for more than 50 percent of the team's scoring during a 2-1 stretch that also featured a 99-84 win over Dallas.

Wilson leads the league in scoring this season after averaging 26.5 points in June. The Commissioner's Cup title game won't count towards official stat-keeping or the WNBA standings, but Las Vegas has a chance to exact some revenge after falling to New York 87-76 last Tuesday.

3. Golden State Valkyries (13-7, W3)

Jun 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Gabby Williams (1) reacts during the third quarter against the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 6 (+3)

The Valkyries leap back into the top four of our power rankings for the first time since mid-May -- a well-deserved reward after a perfect 3-0 week. Golden State bounced back from a two-game skid, ripping off three straight wins against Atlanta and New York.

They can thank their vaunted defense. The Valkyries never scored more than 78 points last week and averaged a League-worst 77.0 over the seven-day span. It proved inconsequential, as Golden State held the Dream and Liberty to season-lows in scoring. Atlanta mustered just 66 points on Wednesday; New York fared marginally better Sunday, putting up 67. Neither club had failed to score at least 70 points prior to those matchups.

Despite improved shooting beyond the arc, the Valkyries rank 13th in scoring this season with 82.8 points per game. But high-powered offense isn't the path to success for coach Natalie Nakase's squad. This defense has frustrated even the most dominant offenses, and they're getting enough on the other end to capitalize.

How bout them Valkyries? 😮‍💨🟣⚔️💯💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/x6gbRvzcqG — (13-7)Golden State Valkyries Fan Report (@valkyriesreport) June 28, 2026

Golden State is 7-2 since June 9 and just 2.5 games back of first place. They can be a streaky team, but a favorable upcoming schedule has them poised to make some real noise at the top of the standings.

4. Atlanta Dream (12-7, L3)

Jun 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) falls on the court in the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | Richard Dizon-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 2 (-2)

The Dream could have fallen even further in our power rankings after losing three straight, including a 15-point loss to the 14th-place Seattle Storm. But they're not the only contender in the midst of a funk right now. Plus, they've earned some leeway as one of the league's most dominant teams thus far in 2026.

Atlanta couldn't solve Golden State's defense, and while scoring wasn't an issue against Seattle on Saturday, a typically effective Dream defense allowed 105 points to one of the WNBA's worst offenses.

It's likely just a blip on the radar for a very talented squad, but it's noteworthy nonetheless. Atlanta has yet another matchup against Golden State on Saturday in an otherwise team-friendly stretch. That's a chance to prove last week was an outlier -- and not the beginning of a concerning trend.

5. Dallas Wings (11-8, L2)

Jun 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) argues a call during the second half against the Minnesota Lynx at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 5 (--)

Dallas will enter July with a two-game skid after losses to the Aces and Lynx. The Wings played from behind nearly the entire time, leading for a combined 1:14 across the two contests.

Paige Bueckers followed up her 27-point overtime effort on Monday with two straight 25-point outings and Azzi Fudd added 21 points Sunday against Minnesota with a strong 4-for-9 showing from three-point land.

It's not the end of the world to see a young, developing Wings squad struggle against two of the top teams in the league -- and two of the most experienced ones at that. Dallas has done a good job of avoiding extended skids in 2026. This marks just the second time this season that the club has lost two straight games. The Wings aren't likely to let two tough losses snowball on them.

6. Indiana Fever (11-8, W1)

Jun 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Monique Billings (25) and guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) celebrate in the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 7 (+1)

The Indiana Fever couldn't close out a fourth-quarter lead Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury after star guard Caitlin Clark exited the game in the third quarter with a back injury. It left her sidelined Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks, but the Fever rebounded nicely, winning handily 111-87 behind a 26-point effort from Kelsey Mitchell.

Indiana has seven days of rest before its next game, which could help Clark return for a Sunday night tilt against Las Vegas. Injury aside, the Fever seem to be trending in the right direction. Monique Billings and Tyasha Harris provided major contributions in the starting lineup Saturday, alongside the typical production from Mitchell and Aliyah Boston.

It's too early to put the Fever back in the championship contender tier, but that's certainly in the cards if they fare well in July -- particularly with upcoming matchups against the Aces, Valkyries, and Liberty.

7. New York Liberty (12-8, L2)

Jun 23, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 4 (-3)

The Liberty snapped a two-game skid Tuesday with an 87-76 win in Las Vegas, but another two-game skid quickly followed. Seattle upset New York 99-88 on Thursday as star forward Breanna Stewart sat out for rest. Stewart returned to the lineup Sunday against the Valkyries, but the offense struggled against Golden State's league-best scoring defense.

"You can't play with heart and play with effort just when things are going good," Stewart noted following the loss to Golden State. "It's really the moments when you're at the lowest. And this team, we're obviously not a finished product, but this wasn't a great showing."

Breanna Stewart echoed Jonquel Jones' message from last game about needing to play with more heart: "You can’t play with heart and play with effort just when things are going good. It’s really the moments when you’re at the lowest. And this team, we’re obviously not a finished… — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) June 29, 2026

New York wasted a pair of standout performances from Jonquel Jones, who posted a season-best 26 points against Seattle and 21 points against Golden State.

Inconsistency has plagued the Liberty for much of 2026. Injuries no doubt have played a factor -- an issue that persisted last week as Satou Sabally was sidelined Thursday and Sunday in concussion protocol -- but it doesn't entirely explain New York's early malaise.

The Commissioner's Cup title might not count as an official game, but it's an excellent opportunity for New York to build some momentum and get a much-needed confidence boost.

8. Washington Mystics (9-9, W1)

Jun 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Alicia Florez (2) reacts after defeating the Portland Fire in four overtimes at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 8 (--)

Citron poured in a career-high 32 points Sunday as Washington outlasted the Portland Fire in a 124-123 quadruple-overtime thriller. It was just the second game in WNBA history to reach a fourth overtime, with the first coming July 3, 2001 -- a 72-69 Mystics win, ironically enough.

THE MYSTICS BEAT THE FIRE AFTER A HISTORIC FOUR OVERTIME THRILLER 😱



WHAT A GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/rhCQcrrNDI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 28, 2026

But Washington also dropped two games earlier in the week, falling to the Lynx by two and the last-place Sun by seven. Rookie guard Georgia Amoore posted a career-high 14 points Friday against Connecticut, but it wasn't enough for a Mystics offense that mustered just 57 points, the second-fewest in a single game across the WNBA this season.

An eight-place finish and playoff berth are in the cards for this squad, but they're hardly a finished product right now.

9. Toronto Tempo (9-10, L1)

Jun 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Sparks forward Jihyun Park (6) defends in the second half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 11 (+2)

Marina Mabrey's historic performance Thursday helps propel the Toronto Tempo back up our rankings after a tough stretch. Mabrey tied Wilson and Liz Cambage for the WNBA's all-time single-game scoring record, exploding for 53 points in a 125-97 victory over the Sparks. She sank nine three-pointers, which also tied the all-time single-game WNBA record.

MARINA MABREY TIES THE RECORD FOR MOST POINTS IN A SINGLE WNBA GAME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aM9VEGhh4Y — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2026

The Tempo fell 89-80 to Phoenix over the weekend, sinking to 2-5 since June 12. It's not exactly an inspiring stretch, though that sentiment also applies to the other teams hovering around the bottom half of the standings. Only seven teams -- all listed in spots one-through-seven of our power rankings -- have a positive scoring differential. Toronto's -1.1 average plus-minus ranks tops among the other eight teams.

Mabrey has delivered in an expanded offensive role, ranking fourth league-wide in points per game. Toronto has its fair share of issues, specifically on the defensive end, but offense keeps them interesting. That's not an ideal formula for success (look no further than how the Sparks are faring). Still, every team in the bottom half of the standings has major flaws. Few can put the ball in the hoop like the Tempo, though.

10. Phoenix Mercury (7-13, W2)

Jun 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Mercury guard Valeriane Ayayi (11) drives the the net against Toronto Tempo forward Isabelle Harrison (21) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 12 (+2)

The Mercury still have plenty of work to do in order to dig themselves out of an early hole, but they're starting to show real signs of progress. Phoenix won three of its last four games, including back-to-back contests against Indiana and Toronto.

Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas continue to serve as a reliable one-two punch in this starting rotation, but Phoenix is getting some important contributions of late from offseason signing Valeriane Ayayi. Returning to the WNBA for the first time since 2015, the 32-year-old guard is carving out a significant role for herself with double-figure scoring in three of her last four games, including her first 20-point effort Saturday against the Tempo.

The Mercury will have to keep this level of play up for more than a couple weeks to gain some significant ground in our power rankings, but it's certainly been an improved product.

11. Los Angeles Sparks (8-10, L2)

Jun 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) shoots the ball as Toronto Tempo center Temi Fagbente (14) defends in the first half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 9 (-2)

The Sparks couldn't build upon Nneka Ogwumike's buzzer-beater on June 21, dropping two straight games after the veteran delivered an exciting 98-97 win over the Liberty. Los Angeles' defense sank to new lows, allowing 125 points to Toronto on Thursday -- the most points scored by any team in a game this season. Indiana put up 111 points Saturday in a 24-point win as the Sparks fell for the fourth time in five games.

Los Angeles was outscored by 52 points across the two contests and now owns the third-worst average scoring differential in the league (-5.5). Their offense still ranks fifth-best, but the Sparks' defensive woes are once again too extreme for that to translate into winning basketball.

12. Seattle Storm (5-15, W2)

Jun 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) reacts following her team’s victory over the Atlanta Dream at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | Richard Dizon-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 15 (+3)

The Storm snapped a league-worst 11-game skid with arguably their two most impressive wins of the season. Seattle defeated the Liberty by 11 and stunned the Dream 105-90 to improve to 5-15 in 2026.

Rookie guard Flau'jae Johnson led the charge in both games, eclipsing 20 points for the first time in her WNBA career. The 22-year-old posted a career-high 28 points Thursday against New York and poured in a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double on 9-of-12 shooting Saturday against Atlanta.

Flau’jae Johnson’s last two games:



28 PTS | 9 RBS | 2 AST | 3 STL

24 PTS | 11 RBS | 4 AST | 2 STL



Both performances came with wins. ✨ pic.twitter.com/DWO2ZtwMA9 — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) June 28, 2026

She wasn't the only rookie to make an impact last week. 6-foot-4 center Awa Fam (No. 3 overall) recorded a career-best 21 points Saturday, making eight of her nine field-goal attempts. She's now reached double figures in four of her last five games and is converting at 53.2 percent from the field.

Second-year center Dominique Malonga joined in on the fun, recording a pair of double-doubles in the two wins. She's posted a double-double in each of her last three outings.

The Storm might not have the makings of a postseason contender this season, but if their young talent continues to deliver, they're far more interesting.

13. Chicago Sky (6-13, L1)

Jun 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) front right, smiles after scoring against the Portland Fire during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 14 (+1)

The Sky snapped a six-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over the Fire. A 107-99 loss to Las Vegas capped off the weekend, but it's still the most success Chicago has seen since the opening week of the season.

Kamilla Cardoso posted a career-high 30 points in Friday's 124-94 win over Portland, and followed that up with 24 points in a losing effort against the Aces on Sunday. The 6-foot-7 center has led a shorthanded Sky offense in June, averaging 15.7 points and reaching double figures in eight straight games.

Chicago's offense is quietly finding its footing after losing Rickea Jackson to a torn ACL in May. Better days appear to be ahead.

14. Connecticut Sun (4-15, W2)

Jun 26, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Leila Lacan (47) shoots a layup against Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) during the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 13 (-1)

The Sun lose ground to the Sky in our power rankings despite extending their winning streak to two games with a 68-57 win over Washington on Friday. Connecticut simply hasn't shown the offensive firepower that Chicago flashed in June, though they admittedly handled the Sky with ease last Monday.

That said, the margin is razor thin and Connecticut put on a clinic defensively last week. The Sun held opponents to an average of 60 points across two games and forced a combined 36 turnovers, with 22 coming against the Mystics. In the long run, they'll have a hard time leaping Chicago in the standings, but Connecticut still deserves its flowers for a pair of strong showings.

15. Portland Fire (8-12, L3)

Jun 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Fire guard Carla Leite (0) reacts after a play against the Washington Mystics during the second overtime at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 10 (-5)

It's a tough shake for Portland, which suffers a big dip in our power rankings as teams like Seattle, Chicago, and Connecticut played winning basketball last week. That wasn't the case for the Fire, dropping two lopsided games to the Sky and coming up short in four overtimes to Washington.

It would come as a major surprise if Portland finishes with the worst record in the WNBA, but they're not exactly analytical darlings either. The Fire own the worst average scoring differential in the league and the second-worst NET rating. Plenty of room for improvement with a weekend battle against Seattle upcoming.