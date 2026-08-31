WNBA Power Rankings: Valkyries Make Statement Before FIBA World Cup Break

With Sunday's four-game slate in the rearview, the WNBA will take a 17-day pause from Aug. 31 to Sep. 17, allowing its players to compete in the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin.

It also provides a convenient opportunity to re-examine our WNBA power rankings. Every club stands on even ground in the games column -- a rarity that helps crystallize this exciting playoff picture. All 15 teams will play their last four games once regular-season action resumes on Sep. 17 and concludes seven days later on Sep. 24.

Every postseason spot has been locked up, but that final week still carries plenty of late-season suspense. The No. 1 seed is technically up for grabs thanks to a strong week from the Golden State Valkyries, and home-court advantage in the first round remains in play for all eight playoff teams.

For one last time this season, we present our power rankings for all 15 teams in the WNBA.

1. Minnesota Lynx (31-9, L2)

Aug 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) dribbles the ball past Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes (15) in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 1 (--)

It's going to take more than a two-game skid to dethrone the Minnesota Lynx from the top spot in our weekly series. But that doesn't mean that back-to-back losses to the Valkyries and Atlanta Dream are a complete nothing-burger, either.

Minnesota entered the week with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed, simply needing a win Monday over Golden State. It seems the basketball gods have a more dramatic finish in mind.

The Valkyries won by 14 and held the Lynx to a season-worst 66 points. Star rookie point guard Olivia Miles posted just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting with four turnovers. Miles bounced back with 21 points Sunday against Atlanta, but Minnesota fell 89-81, dropping consecutive games for just the second time all season.

Cheryl Reeve on the physicality the Dream and Valkyries played with



“We have to toughen up, and we have to exploit the physicality, we aren’t exploiting it. We are being guarded in a way that should be illegal, but we are not putting the referees in a position that they see it.… pic.twitter.com/U9grGEQ4ML — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 30, 2026

The No. 1 seed is still theirs for the taking. Minnesota owns the tiebreaker over Golden State, meaning the Valkyries would have to make up three games against the best team in the WNBA without a single head-to-head matchup.

It is worth noting that the Valkyries are the only team to hold Miles to single figures -- and they've done it twice this season. Miles put up 20 and 28 points in her other two meetings with the WNBA's top defense, so it's not as if the sky is falling, but that's something to keep in mind if these squads cross paths again in the postseason.

2. Golden State Valkyries (29-11, W4)

Aug 26, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) and teammates react after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 4 (+2)

In last week's power rankings, I questioned whether Golden State (then 0-3 against the Lynx) had done enough to stamp itself as a true threat to Minnesota's championship aspirations. I retract said question after a statement 80-66 win over Minnesota on Monday.

A Valkyries offense that averages just 82.6 points -- the second-worst mark in the league -- is sure to spark similar debate this postseason. I believe they'll continue to prove the doubters wrong.

Valkyries in August:



10-2 record (best in WNBA)

96.3 defensive rating (best in WNBA)



The gap between the Valkyries' defensive rating to second-best Atlanta was larger than the gap between Atlanta and 14th-best Portland. pic.twitter.com/ucpXNwekXR — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) August 31, 2026

Golden State takes a four-game winning streak into the FIBA break, ripping off four wins over a seven-day span -- and holding every opponent under 70 points in the process.

They boast a stifling defense and force teams to play at their pace, which neutralizes even the most prolific offensive playmakers. Look no further than what they did to Miles and Minnesota on Monday as proof that this club can hang with the league's best.

3. Atlanta Dream (26-14, W1)

Aug 30, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts with teammates during the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 2 (-1)

Atlanta stumbled Friday, turning the ball over 19 times in a surprising 101-83 loss to the Portland Fire. But you can't script a better bounce-back effort than Sunday's 89-81 victory over the first-place Lynx.

Angel Reese set a WNBA single-season record with her 29th double-double, and Allisha Gray put up a game-high 23 points after a quiet outing against Portland. DeWanna Bonner contributed seven points and four rebounds, logging 17 minutes in her Dream debut.

Bonner is an exciting addition to an already talented Atlanta frontcourt, but her biggest impact could come in the locker room. The 38-year-old is a two-time WNBA champion (2009, 2014) with 98 playoff games under her belt. This upcoming postseason could be her last, and she clearly has no intent of wasting it.

4. Indiana Fever (26-14, W2)

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 3 (-1)

Safe to say, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are feeling pretty good heading into the FIBA break. Clark and Mitchell both reached the 30-point mark in their last two games, each posting 34 points in the Indiana Fever's 111-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Friday.

One is sure to win Eastern Conference Player of the Month for August, though it's anyone's best guess as to who. Mitchell led the league this month with 28.9 points per game on 55.6 percent shooting. Clark finished third with 24.4 points per game and led the WNBA with 9.4 assists.

MVP² ❤️‍🔥



Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, a backcourt duo unlike any we've ever seen before in WNBA history. pic.twitter.com/fQLC09WowP — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 27, 2026

Outside of the star-studded backcourt duo, second-year forward Makayla Timpson has made a tremendous impact since joining the starting lineup on Aug. 8. Everything seems to be trending in the right direction for this group.

5. Las Vegas Aces (27-13, W3)

Aug 28, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) controls the ball against the Toronto Tempo during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 5 (--)

After dropping two straight to Minnesota and Atlanta on Aug. 15 and 18, respectively, the Las Vegas Aces snapped back into form. They'll take a three-game winning streak into the break, outscoring Connecticut and the Toronto Tempo by a combined 53 points over their last three contests.

For all the online discourse surrounding WNBA MVP, there seems little doubt that A'ja Wilson is the favorite yet again. Wilson led Las Vegas with 27 points in two double-digit wins over Toronto and still has the edge over Mitchell as the WNBA's leading scorer this season.

August wasn't the prettiest month for the reigning champs. Still, the resume speaks for itself. Let your guard down against them at your own peril.

6. New York Liberty (24-16, W1)

Aug 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty center Han Xu (21) celebrates with forward-guard Rebecca Allen (9) after scoring in the third quarter against the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 6 (--)

Han Xu's career-best 19 points helped the New York Liberty to an 85-66 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday, adding one to the win column before the break. Thursday's 19-point loss to Golden State still lingers, though.

New York mustered just 60 points on 30.2 percent shooting -- both season-worsts -- as the Valkyries once again shut down a top-five offense. Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones were the only Liberty players to reach double figures, accounting for 34 of the team's points.

Their ceiling is markedly higher with Fiebich healthy, but they'll have a hard time escaping the first round if they meet Minnesota or Golden State. The Liberty are currently tied for sixth-place with the Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings, and they could easily end up as a bottom-two seed if they don't come out sharp in the final week. New York returns from the break with a road matchup against Minnesota and closes out the season with two straight at home against Atlanta. Things aren't exactly working in their favor.

7. Dallas Wings (24-16, W4)

Aug 30, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist (20) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) high five at the end of the third quarter against the Connecticut Sun at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 8 (+1)

The Wings clinched the WNBA's last available playoff spot Tuesday and carry a four-game winning streak into the break. Dallas has eclipsed 90 points in four straight games and continues to get strong play from its top trio of Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and Jessica Shepard.

Azzi Fudd's season-ending injury had the potential to derail their season. Instead, they've built some momentum, and a favorable remaining schedule leaves them well positioned to keep stacking wins.

8. Washington Mystics (24-16, L1)

Aug 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Washington Mystics guard Georgia Amoore (8) against Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 7 (-1)

The highlight of Washington's week was a breakout performance from rookie guard Georgia Amoore. The 25-year-old enjoyed the first 20-point performance of her WNBA career, exploding for 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting -- including six three-pointers -- in the Mystics' 80-73 victory over the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.

Washington's three-game heater was snapped Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks, falling 88-82 to close out an 8-4 month of August. Of the eight playoff teams, the Mystics are the only real surprise, at least by preseason standards. It's no surprise at this stage, though; Washington ranks fourth in winning percentage since July, and they've only improved their depth by adding Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

9. Los Angeles Sparks (15-25, W2)

Aug 28, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard-forward Cameron Brink (22) and forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) react in the second half against the Washington Mystics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 12 (+3)

After dropping six straight from Aug. 9-20, the Sparks have won three of their last four games, including two in a row against the Mystics and Seattle Storm. A six-point win over a competitive Washington team is nothing to sneeze at. Nneka Ogwumike has reached the 20-point mark in three consecutive games, including a season-best 27 points in Monday's 78-71 loss to the Atlanta Dream. Perhaps they can play seeding spoiler against Dallas, Las Vegas, or Golden State when the WNBA returns in September.

10. Portland Fire (16-24, L1)

Aug 28, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Portland Fire guard Carla Leite (0) and forward Bridget Carleton (6) react after defeating the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 9 (-1)

Portland was eliminated from playoff contention early last week, but that didn't stop them from defeating Atlanta by 18 points on Friday. Carla Leite's 26 points and Emily Engstler's 25 points led the way, as the Fire shot 58 percent from the field and 43 percent from distance. The Fire are guaranteed to finish with a better record than the Toronto Tempo, a nice feather in their cap considering Portland was considered the lesser of the two expansion squads entering the year.

11. Chicago Sky (15-25, L3)

Aug 25, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Diamond Miller (1) looks for the rebound against Chicago Sky guard Aicha Coulibaly (35) and guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 9 (-2)

Three straight losses bump the Sky a bit down in our power rankings, though they've arguably been the WNBA's best non-playoff team since the All-Star break. It's worth wondering how much different everything looks if Rickea Jackson doesn't go down with a season-ending injury four games in. There are bright spots to speak of -- chief among them, the emergence of Sydney Taylor -- but another uncertain offseason looms.

12. Phoenix Mercury (14-26, W1)

Aug 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Toronto Tempo guard Kiki Rice (1) defends against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 11 (-1)

The Mercury snapped a four-game skid Saturday, blowing out the Tempo 101-69. Phoenix put up a good fight against Washington heading into the weekend, even after Bonner's departure, but the cards are simply stacked against them at this point. The biggest storyline to follow is whether Alyssa Thomas can edge Clark for the WNBA assist title. The two are neck and neck with four games left to play, though Thomas currently has a slim edge by four-hundredths of an assist per game.

13. Connecticut Sun (10-30, L3)

Indiana Fever center Mercedes Russell (5) defends Connecticut Sun forward Raegan Beers (15) as she looks to pass the ball during a game Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Sun 111-91. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 13 (--)

The Sun had a brutal three-game stretch heading into the FIBA break with matchups against Golden State, Indiana, and Dallas. Connecticut lost all three and was outscored by a combined 71 points in the process. They'll have three more games against playoff teams when the season resumes, playing Atlanta, Minnesota, and Washington in a six-day span. Fortunately, they currently own the highest lottery odds to land the No. 1 pick in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

14. Seattle Storm (8-32, L1)

Aug 30, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) shoots a layup against Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell (12) during the fourth quarter at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 15 (+1)

Storm rookie Flau'jae Johnson averaged 20.7 points over her last three games, leading Seattle in scoring in three straight outings. Seattle defeated the Tempo 90-78 on Wednesday, powered by 20 points from Johnson and 18 points from second-year center Dominique Malonga. Seattle still sits in last place after a loss to Los Angeles on Sunday, and with four straight games against playoff teams to close out the season, that's unlikley to change.

Flau'jae Johnson has passed Sue Bird and Lauren Jackson for second all-time for most 10+ point games in Storm history by rookie in a season with 26.



She has also passed Sue Bird for third all-time for most 15+ point games in Storm history by a rookie in a season with 16. — Seattle Storm PR (@SeattleStormPR) August 30, 2026

15. Toronto Tempo (11-29, L4)

Aug 28, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Tempo forward Isabelle Harrison (21) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces forward-center Brianna Turner (21) during the third quarter of a WNBA basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Previous Ranking: 14 (-1)

Injuries have ravaged the Tempo, who enter the FIBA break with just one win in their last 17 games. With their top duo of Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes both sidelined, it's no surprise that Toronto has struggled so mightily. The optimistic spin is that they're might be a very high draft pick in their future.