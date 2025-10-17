Barcelona Targets Juventus Star as Successor to Robert Lewandowski
Dušan Vlahović has emerged as Barcelona's top priority in the transfer market now that Robert Lewandowski will not have his contract renewed after its expiration this summer.
Juventus might be on the verge of losing one of their most expensive recent signings. Even though Lewandowski has continued to score goals in almost every game, his age is something that Barcelona will not disregard.
To continue refreshing the squad's age average, Deco, Barcelona's Sporting Director, is looking to get a new striker, with the Serbian as the main target, being 12 years younger than Lewandowski.
According to AS and Mundo Deportivo reports, Deco has already made contact with Vlahovic's entourage to verify if the Juventus striker would consider signing for Barcelona.
Nevertheless, this means nothing if they cannot reach an agreement with Juventus over the transfer fee in the winter transfer market or negotiate directly with him an arrival as a free agent after the summer due to his contract expiring at the end of the season.
Igor Tudor: the key to this situation
Even though Vlahovic did not have the impact Juventus expected when they paid over 80 million for him from Fiorentina in 2021, Dušan has scored 62 goals in 153 matches over the four seasons he has been part of the Bianconeri.
Unfortunately for Vlahovic and Juventus, since his arrival, they have managed only to win the 2024 Coppa Italia, behind rivals' successes like Inter Milan and Napoli, something the club is not used to due to their legacy in Italy.
After Tudor took management of the club, he made it clear to Vlahovic that he was not going to be an essential part of his project, so his contract was not going to be renewed at the end of the season. Juventus even tried to sell him to another club during the past transfer window, but there was no success.
Barcelona will try to take advantage of the situation, because the Serbian striker, at 25 years old, combines talent and does not have to spend a huge transfer fee. For Juventus, letting Vlahovic go will mark another failed signing, but gladly, with Yildiz and other players shining at the club, there are no regrets.