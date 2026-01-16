Barcelona To Get Payout From Juventus for Player Transfer
Juventus is eyeing a talented defender in the January transfer window. The Spanish international has caught the attention of the Bianconeri's management following João Mário’s disappointing campaign. The Portuguese right-back has nearly disappeared from manager Luciano Spalletti's plans.
Óscar Mingueza, the Celta Vigo defender initially expected to arrive at the Allianz Stadium in the summer, might land in Italy sooner than expected.
Why Does Juventus Want to Sign Óscar Mingueza?
When Juventus signed João Mário from Porto for €11.4 million last summer, the hope was that the 25-year-old Portuguese international would hold the fort at their right-back position. However, things didn’t pan out as the team had wanted, and his impact has been minimal.
The coaching staff has used Weston McKennie and Pierre Kalulu rather than putting Mário on the right flank. Juventus’s 3-4-2-1 formation needs an attacking full-back, and Mingueza could be the perfect fit.
The Barcelona academy product’s attacking instincts make him an ideal piece for Spalletti's tactics. In the 2024-25 season, Mingueza made 34 La Liga appearances, leading his team in shot-creating actions, goal-creating actions, and crosses.
He averaged 6.6 progressive passes per 90 minutes and sits in the top 20th percentile across Europe for switches of play, through balls, and crosses. In Juventus' 3-4-2-1 formation, Mingueza can provide width, create overlaps, and offer support on the wing.
Celta Vigo is reluctant to sell the 26-year-old defender mid-season, citing financial constraints and the complications of Barcelona's 50% sell-on clause. However, the player is reportedly ready to push for an immediate move.
Since Mingueza's 2022 transfer from Camp Nou to Galicia, Barcelona retained a 50% sell-on fee as part of the deal. This means that if Juventus secures him in January, both Celta and Barcelona would receive a portion of the transfer fee.
Mingueza's contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, meaning that if negotiations don’t work out in January, he becomes a free agent by summer. The Old Lady could then land him on a Bosman transfer entirely.
What is Juventus Expected to Offer For Óscar Mingueza?
According to Football Insider Nicolò Schira, Juventus has an agreement in principle with Oscar Mingueza for a 4-year contract. Juventus is set to propose a €3-4 million offer to Celta Vigo as compensation to allow Mingueza's departure in January.
Juventus director Marco Ottolini traveled to Spain to personally scout the defender during Celta Vigo's match against Sevilla last week.