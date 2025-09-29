Bayern Munich Target €35M Player from Unbeaten but Uncertain Juventus
Juventus are having a positive season in Serie A. However, while remaining unbeaten at the start of the season, they are positioned 4th in the Italian championship.
The recent draw against Atalanta has generated even more doubts about the management of the team, given that they have a squad with great potential and renowned stars, but one that has not reached its maximum performance in recent years.
The team has become a constant source of uncertainty and inconsistency, and now, with rumors circulating about Bayern Munich’s interest in one of their players.
Fabrizio Romano reported that the German club has shown interest in striker Dusan Vlahovic, which could facilitate his departure from the club.
Unbeaten Juventus braces for Bayern Munich's move for Dusan Vlahovic
The Serbian striker arrived in January 2022 and, although he has been at Juventus for three years, he has not yet shown all his potential. Despite being a great player, the future of Vlahovic is uncertain.
His contract expires in June 2026, and a possible transfer in January would allow the Vecchia Signora to recover part of the investment, since the club does not want to risk losing him as a free agent.
Despite having played 151 matches, he has not been the decisive player Juventus expected, and this has led to overthinking the future of this player.
This season, Dusan Vlahovic has played six matches, scoring four goals and giving one assist, once again showing he is one of the most dangerous forwards in the league.
However, the interest from Bayern Munich seems to be intensifying, and with no agreement in sight for a contract extension, his departure from Juventus seems more and more likely.
With a market value of €35 million, as per Transfermarkt, the doors are open for any team to become interested in the Serbian player, making his exit sooner than expected, in a move that suggests he could end up leaving Juventus owing more than he gave.