Bayern Want to Sign Juventus’ Star as His Exit Approaches
The arrival of Luciano Spalletti at Juventus has meant an important change in the project that the Turin team wants to manage, so much so that it has been seen positively when facing the last matches. In Serie A they already accumulate in their last 3 games 2 victories and 1 draw.
Knowing that they must obtain a positive consistency if they want to stay in competition to win Serie A. They currently occupy 6th place, obtaining 19 points in 11 matches played and being 5 points behind the leader, Inter Milan.
But this project of Spalletti seems that it will undergo important changes, where he will have to face the possible departure of players and evaluate the arrival of others, to maintain a competitive squad for the rest of this season, but also thinking about the future of the team, as several teams in Europe are watching the striker of the Vecchia Signora.
Bayern Munich Go All in to Sign Dusan Vlahovic
It has been confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano that Bayern Munich are the team most interested in Dusan Vlahovic, as the Germans have already asked about the player more than once, making clear their intentions to get him for next season.
Not only Bayern Munich have been following the case of the Serbian player, as teams such as Tottenham and Manchester United have also been monitoring closely the situation he is facing. However, the Germans are closer to Juventus as they know that Vlahovic’s contract ends this summer, so he will be free.
The interest of the Bavarians revolves around the fact that they do not want to invest in the definitive signing of Nicolas Jackson. They prefer to wait for the situation of the Juventus player to take a decision focused on obtaining the Serbian in a transfer at zero cost.
On the Juventus side, they know that the moment Vlahovic is living is not the best and that a departure in January would be the most viable option so that the club does not let this player leave for free, but instead gets some benefit, knowing that his market value as indicated by Transfermarkt is €35 million.
A high value that they cannot afford to let slip, knowing the potential that the player has for the future, as he is only 25 years old and has a promising future for the coming years.
It is still uncertain what the future of Dusan Vlahovic will be, and it is expected that his situation will be defined before January, knowing whether he will leave Juventus or not.