Cesc Fabregas' Como Wants to Sign Juventus-Linked Player from Manchester United
Juventus have always sought to sign the best footballers and brightest young promises in the world.
It was rumored they were very interested in one of the most promising strikers in Serie A.
However, they lost the bid to Manchester United, as Joshua Zirkzee signed with the English club in 2024, a key signing who was snatched from one of his main suitors, Juventus.
But his signing has not met expectations at Manchester United, as he has only played 53 matches, scoring 7 goals and giving 3 assists: modest statistics for a player considered a great promise at Bologna.
Como are looking to sign Juventus-linked forward Joshua Zirkzee
Although Juventus are still following his career, they did not sign the Dutch striker, and now Como, one of the revelation teams in Serie A with Cesc Fabregas as coach, could try to sign Zirkzee, according to Corriere di Como (h/t United in Focus).
Zirkzee, 24, still has a lot of potential, and given Juventus' previous interest, this signing could be very beneficial for Como.
Zirkzee was a priority target for both the Vecchia Signora and Inter Milan, but he finally signed for Manchester United. Now, everything points to the Dutch footballer seeking a new challenge and more playing time away.
He could again become a rival of Juventus and Inter, given Cesc Fabregas' strong interest in signing.
However, the Bianconeri ended up obtaining Lois Openda on loan recently, looking for a player with similar qualities to Zirkzee.
With four matches played and adapting little by little, Openda could turn out to be the great signing that Juventus expected from Zirkzee.