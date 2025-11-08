Conceicao Reveals Wisdom Shared by Ronaldo to Succeed at Juventus
Juventus has built its roster around young, talented players like Kieran Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao, and they are becoming aware of their big roles with the Bianconeri.
Luciano Spalletti’s arrival at Juventus has the complicated mission to take the Bianconeri back to where history deserves. But getting there is much easier said than done.
After spending time and resources providing Igor Tudor a weak structure, not competitive enough and ending with him getting sacked midseason and causing this new project led by Spalletti from now on.
In the middle of all Juventus’ mess, a few shining lights lead the way to a brighter future. The Portuguese attacker is one of them, but his current leadership role at the Bianconeri does not come out of nowhere.
Advised by Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he shared time first at Juventus and now in the Portuguese National Team, which has created several opportunities to learn from one of the greatest in history.
How has Cristiano Ronaldo Influenced Conceicao’s Mindset at Juventus?
Having the chance to learn from his idol was key to Francisco’s development during his career, especially to understand the magnitude that means playing for Juventus and the responsibilities that come with that.
Speaking to Tuttosport, Conceicao opened up about his relationship with Cristiano, how he has shaped his current role at Juventus’ difficult times, looking to emerge from the ashes and take over Napoli and Inter Milan's recent dominance.
"I often talk about Juventus with Cristiano Ronaldo: he had a great time at Juve, but says that when you don't win, the pressures increase”, Conceicao explained.
However, a reputation like the one Juventus has in Italy has to be backed up by getting trophies constantly, not only domestically, but also internationally.
"The coach is trying to create a close bond with us; we analysed with him what we weren't doing well. Now we want to have the ball; we have a lot of quality, but sometimes we haven't been able to translate it into results. We're trying to play", Francisco added.
“At the end of the season, I'd be happy if we won the Scudetto. When you're at Juve, you have to fight for everything and win titles", Chico concluded.
The 2025-2026 season is expected to be Conceicao’s breakout season not only with Juventus, but also with the Portugal National Team, where he is expected to make a difference in the World Cup this upcoming summer in Mexico, the United States and Canada.