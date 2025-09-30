Cristiano Ronaldo's Shadow Looms Over Juventus as New Legal Development Emerges
Juventus keep maintaining a good performance in Serie A, despite the undeniable absence of one of the most important figures in the history of world football, who left an unforgettable mark, both positive and negative.
After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, the club conquered numerous titles and lived several years of exhibition of the enormous talent of the Portuguese striker, keeping the club in the elite of Italian football and ensuring their participation in the UEFA Champions League.
However, his departure was, without a doubt, not a positive fact for the team. During his last season, the 2021-2022, in which he only played one match before signing for Manchester United, conversations took place between Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo about the renegotiation of his salary.
Everything points to the fact that there were serious disagreements about it, and the lawsuit that Cristiano Ronaldo filed some years ago now seems to be reaching its end.
Juventus face €10m debt to Cristiano Ronaldo over unpaid salaries
The arbitration tribunal has ruled that Juventus must pay Cristiano Ronaldo €10M for pending salaries.
This money had been postponed and was never paid in full, which represents a considerable financial burden for the Vecchia Signora.
Cristiano Ronaldo played a total of 134 matches with Juventus, scoring 101 goals and giving 28 assists. As the statistics of Transfermarkt show, Cristiano Ronaldo was an exceptional goalscorer in Italy and left a memorable legacy at Juventus.
However, these salary problems have generated a big controversy between the club and Cristiano Ronaldo, and everything points to the fact that the club will have to pay a considerable amount of money to the Portuguese player.
Now, with different paths and after some years, it seems that a final decision could arrive, and this does not seem to be favorable at all for Juventus, which expected to come out unscathed from the lawsuit imposed by one of the best players in history.