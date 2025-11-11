Didier Deschamps Addresses Future Plans Amid PSG, Juventus and Saudi Arabia Links
France national team coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the interest from the Saudi Pro League and spoke about the rumors regarding Juventus or the Brazilian national team before leaving France in 2026.
The successful coach of the France national team, Didier Deschamps, confirmed that he has maintained conversations with a Saudi side about his professional plans once his stage with Les Bleus concludes in 2026, after the World Cup.
In statements to Telefoot, Deschamps said: "I might have had some contact, not specifically with them. I won't give names, but they know my situation."
The coach had announced in January his intention to leave his position, ending a cycle that began in 2012. When asked about the possibility of staying if France wins the next World Cup, Deschamps was categorical: "That is false, absolutely. From the moment I made the decision - and I won't go back on it, that's clear - I will be free when the scheduled terms end, and I'm not ruling anything out."
Deschamps was quick to deny several rumors about his future after leaving France. He denied any interest in returning to Juventus, the club in which he played between 1994 and 1999 and coached in 2006-2007, taking them back to Serie A.
The double world champion (1998 as a player and 2018 as a coach) also rejected the rumors that linked him with the Brazilian national team. A Brazilian outlet had speculated that he could consider coaching the Verdeamarela, but Deschamps was categorical: "False. Never say never, but I do not see myself coaching another nation. Given what the French national team means to me, La Marsellesa... I cannot imagine myself on another bench."
With this declaration, Deschamps rules out a good part of possible destinations, limiting his options to club football, although he does not close the door to a return to Paris Saint-Germain. When asked about PSG, he responded: "I do not rule out anything. I will be available. But I have nothing in mind at the moment. Depending on the offers, I will choose. I do not rule out anything. I am not focused on anything specific. I do not know and do not want to know what the future holds for me. I am not worried. I repeat, I am not closing any door except that of coaching another national team, although I doubt very much that that will change."