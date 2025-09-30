'Everyone's Fault' - Former Juventus Star Launches Forceful Defense of Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the last superstars to play for Juventus.
The Portuguese left an indelible mark, despite not conquering the UEFA Champions League during his time in Serie A.
Ronaldo, 40, overshadowed the European failure with his crazy individual statistics, recording 101 goals in 134 games between 2018 and 2021.
Although some experts point to Ronaldo as 'guilty' of harming Juventus' dynamics, a former Bianconeri player denies it, defending the Real Madrid legend.
Former Juventus player Federico Bernardeschi launches defense of Cristiano Ronaldo
In statements transcribed by IlBianconero, Federico Bernardeschi recalled his time at Juventus after returning to Serie A with Bologna.
Bernardeschi, 31, returned to Italian football after a complicated spell with Toronto FC in MLS, where he recorded 26 goals in 99 games.
The former Fiorentina footballer was questioned about whether Ronaldo upset the balance that Juventus had, but Bernardeschi denied it.
No, I don’t think he upset any balance. In the first season after his arrival, we really could have won the Champions League, I truly believe it.
To say that Cristiano Ronaldo upset the balance within Juventus is not true; it would be hiding behind an alibi. I believe there were several factors that led to the loss of that DNA, that secret of transmitting values.- Federico Bernardeschi
The 31-year-old winger stated that if Juventus did not win the Champions League between 2018 and 2021, it was everyone's fault, and not Ronaldo's, who even had stellar performances.
If Juventus didn’t win the Champions League with Ronaldo, it’s not his fault, it’s everyone’s fault. Against Atletico, he scored three goals, but everyone else had a wonderful performance. The following season, it was quite the opposite.- Federico Bernardeschi
Right now the Juventus project are in full reconstruction, with some new young pieces with potential, like Kenan Yildiz, 20, or Lois Openda, 25.
Coach Igor Tudor has the task of making his pieces fit to forget the recent failures in the Champions League and deliver better results. Juventus' next commitment in the UCL is against Villarreal on Wednesday, October 1, for the MD2 of the league phase.