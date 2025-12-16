Ex-Juventus Star Explains What Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Superior to Lionel Messi
With 13 Ballons d'Or between them and countless historic records, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to be a source of inspiration for millions around the world. They have raised the bar of individual excellence to heights few can even imagine.
It is possible that soccer will not witness players of such caliber again -- much less coexisting in the same era -- as the global audience tries to savor every moment these two sports giants still have left. CR7, at 40, continues to compete at the highest level in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, while Messi, 38, has signed a three-year extension with Inter Miami, the current MLS Cup champion.
They are proven winners in both domestic and international competitions, and they continue to show that age is no longer a limit for those who maintain elite physical condition. It is even expected that both will participate in the 2026 World Cup.
Among those eagerly awaiting a possible "last dance" in the United States, Canada and Mexico is former Juventus star Claudio Marchisio, who has explained why he admires Cristiano Ronaldo's career more than Lionel Messi's historic collection of titles, which already numbers 47 trophies and continues to grow.
The former Italian international told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "Follow the example of Cristiano Ronaldo. If you are looking for a role model to become a great champion, choose his and not Messi's. Why? Cristiano was already a star, but he had to build himself up even more. He worked extremely hard to get to where he is. The other, Messi, is a talent blessed by God, who almost didn't need to train."
What Makes Cristiano Ronaldo Unique? His Former Teammates Reveal the Keys to His Greatness
Marchisio knows firsthand about Ronaldo's greatness thanks to the time they shared in Turin with Juventus. The Italian recalled the enormous expectation generated throughout the club by CR7's signing from Real Madrid.
"There was a lot of pressure, but also a lot of excitement in the atmosphere. You think you are at Juventus, used to seeing great champions arrive. However, that atmosphere in the locker room... I still remember it. When I walked in that day, [Andrea] Barzagli and I looked at each other. We had already seen names like [Carlos] Tevez and other huge players. But with Cristiano Ronaldo we all thought: 'Here it is, a superstar is about to arrive.'"
That aura among his own teammates is part of what makes Ronaldo special. Another former teammate, former Manchester United defender Danny Simpson, recently explained to GOAL why, in his opinion, CR7 will always be above Messi.
"The best thing about Ronaldo is his ability to adapt. He adapted when he was 18 or 19, he adapted at Real Madrid, he adapted at Juve. He is always evolving. Now he has done so in Saudi Arabia and also with Portugal. That's why, for me, he is the best player in the world."
Ronaldo, currently under contract in the Middle East until the summer of 2027, could extend his legendary career even further. With his sights set on reaching 1,000 official goals and the dream of sharing a professional field with his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., the Portuguese star would be willing to continue playing even after his current contract expires, extending his career well into his 40s.