Expert Claims Juventus Player Is 'A Bit' Like Lamine Yamal and Will Win the Ballon d'Or
An Italian football icon praised Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, comparing him to FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal and stating the Turk will win the Ballon d'Or.
Yildiz, 20, is Juventus's main prospect and the key reason for fan excitement about the team's future.
The versatile player is under contract until 2029, so the club is calm but knows it must build a competitive squad to keep him from the interest of other big clubs.
Giuseppe Rossi is also aware of Yildiz's talent and recently made interesting statements about the Juventus star.
In statements transcribed by Tuttomercatoweb, Rossi called Juventus' number 10 a 'phenomenon' with enormous potential.
A super Yildiz. The Turk is a phenomenon and will be a Ballon d’Or winner. He’s 20, but he plays like a thirty-year-old with a hundred Champions League appearances.- Giuseppe Rossi
Rossi also made a direct comparison with one of today's best footballers.
I have a soft spot for his ability to attempt a beautiful play for the team, not just for applause. Juventus are Yildiz plus ten others; in terms of impact, he’s a bit like the Lamine Yamal of the Bianconeri.- Giuseppe Rossi
This season, Yildiz has 11 games for Juventus, with five goals and five assists. That's 10 goal contributions in 11 games.
Yildiz has a market value of €50 million, but if other big clubs become interested, Juventus would demand much more, trying to keep him as long as possible.