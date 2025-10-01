Expert Explains What Igor Tudor is Doing Wrong at Juventus This Season
Juventus are having a start to the season with mixed feelings, as they have not managed to exploit the full potential of their squad.
Igor Tudor has delivered good results with the Vecchia Signora, but on some occasions he has also fallen quite short.
After an investment of more than €130 million, the Bianconeri fans had high expectations for this season, although for the moment they are not completely satisfied.
An expert explained what Tudor is failing at this season with Juve.
In statements transcribed by TuttoJuve, journalist Mario Mattioli commented that Tudor is having difficulties integrating Juventus's latest signings, mainly because they joined late in the transfer window.
Abundance is sometimes a problem. Having so many players you may not know well isn’t easy to manage. Tudor may not know how to bring together new faces. He’s having trouble, and we’re seeing it.- Mario Mattioli
Mattioli also pointed out the signings of Jonathan David and Lois Openda, who, in his eyes, are not pure strikers, but rather offensive players compatible with a striker, but not replacements.
The fact is that around (Dusan) Vlahovic, Juve have signed players who aren’t real strikers. They can play alongside a central striker but nothing more.- Mario Mattioli
Juventus are in a transitional stage, and while it is true that David, 25, and Openda, 25, do not have the profile of pure strikers, it is also normal that they are just adapting.
Generally, the first year is one of adaptation, although there are extraordinary cases where new signings make an immediate impact. That has not been the case here.
As long as Tudor demonstrates he has a clear style and ideas, the best thing will be to wait for his pieces to fit together. If the Juventus board notices the project has no rhyme or reason, they will have no problem looking for a replacement.