Juventus 2-0 Pafos: Player Ratings as Bianconeri Secure a Crucial Win In The UEFA Champions League
Juventus hosted Pafos for the 6th UEFA Champions League Matchday, but solid defending from the Cypriot side and clinical finishing from McKennie and David ensured the hosts claimed the points.
Juventus had a perfect chance to take advantage of other results in the standings in the UEFA Champions League, and they managed to close out the home match against a determined underdog like Pafos, who were backed by their compact structure the whole 95 minutes.
The Bianconeri were on the verge of securing a vital win in the UEFA Champions League, something that boosted their playoff hopes, after a goalless first half turned into dominance post-interval.
However, the start of the second half proved why the Allianz Stadium is such a difficult venue to visit, and right away at the 53rd minute, a powerful header by Weston McKennie broke the deadlock.
And just under thirty minutes after that, while Pafos was pushing for an equaliser, at the 81st minute came a clinical finish by Jonathan David, one that was strong enough to not let the visitors recover.
While Juventus had an expected goals (xG) of 2.56, Pafos had one of 1.11, with the hosts holding the majority of possession at 62%.
Juventus 2-0 Pafos: Player ratings, as per FotMob
Juventus
- GK - Michele Di Gregorio: 8.2
- DEF - Pierre Kalulu: 7.5
- DEF - Lloyd Kelly: 7.6
- DEF - Teun Koopmeiners: 8.1
- MID - Weston McKennie: 8.6 (MVP)
- MID - Manuel Locatelli: 7.9
- MID - Fabio Miretti: 7.5
- MID - Andrea Cambiaso: 8.4
- FWD - Edon Zhegrova: 6.9
- FWD - Kenan Yildiz: 8.5
- FWD - Jonathan David: 7.6
Pafos
- GK - Neophytos Michael: 6.3
- DEF - Derrick Luckassen: 6.3
- DEF - David Luiz: 6.2
- DEF - David Goldar: 6.1
- MID - Bruno Felipe: 6.6
- MID - Pepe: 7.4
- MID - Ivan Sunjic: 5.9
- MID - Joao Correira: 6.9
- MID - Vlad Dragomir: 6.7
- MID - Mislav Orsic: 6.5
- FWD - Anderson Silva: 6.7
The MVP of the match, according to the data from FotMob's statistical engine, was Weston McKennie. The Juventus midfielder registered the opening goal that let the Italian team take control and secure the win.