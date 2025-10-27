Juventus Chooses New Manager, Offers Two-Year Deal
Juventus has sacked Igor Tudor this Monday morning, in the aftermath of the humiliating loss against Lazio last Sunday. Now, in their search for a new coach, the target is clear: Getting one of the best Italian managers in recent years.
Even though Tudor was backed by a Juventus legend like Alessandro Del Piero, making it clear that the team's results were not the coach's fault, it was decided to remove him and seek a fresh change.
In a week where Juventus faced tough rivals like Real Madrid and Lazio, both far from home, adverse results made it impossible for Tudor to continue by resulting in two defeats, leaving them in a poor position in both Serie A and UEFA Champions League.
Juventus' board has been frequently criticised for the team's performance and management, particularly for providing the Croatian coach with a poor roster structure, which has made it difficult for them to compete at the highest levels, including in domestic tournaments.
Looking for some midseason magic that can motivate and change all of this, their eyes are set on Luciano Spalletti, former Italy National Team manager and also the coach who broke Napoli’s 33-year Scudetti drought.
Spalletti and the two-year plan at Juventus
As reported by Michele De Blasis, Juventus' board has already offered Luciano a two-year contract to appoint him as soon as possible as the new head coach of the team.
Some of the important Italian teams, besides Napoli, that Spalletti has coached through his career are Roma and Inter Milan, being especially successful with Totti in Rome. Internationally, he achieved multiple successes with Zenit in Russia.
Now, Juventus might be the best chance to redeem his career after failing to qualify for the National Team and leaving Italy’s future in the UEFA qualifiers up in the air after a 0-3 loss against Norway.
This two-year initial contract offered by Juventus will allow Spalletti to finish this season, evaluate his current roster, start implementing his playing style, and shape some names for transfer market signings in the upcoming windows.