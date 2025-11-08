Juventus Could Lose One of Their Forwards: Chelsea and Tottenham Enter the Race
Juventus have an increasing challenge with the UEFA Champions League, and now competing in the league phase, the level of competition is higher, showing that it is difficult for the Vecchia Signora to maintain consistency in the tournaments.
A recent 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon leaves Luciano Spalletti’s side in a negative position, currently in 26th place without having finished matchday 4 of the league phase.
Now, rumors point to the possible departure of a player in the next transfer window, as he has not been able to find his place or the minutes expected since arriving at the club.
Jonathan David Could Leave Juventus, and London Giants Are Closely Monitoring the Situation
For the Canadian player, Jonathan David has not had the best adaptation at Juventus. At 25 years old, he still has potential to develop, but he has not found the needed support from the team, and Chelsea are following the player’s situation for a possible signing.
According to Football Italia, Tottenham join the London team in their interest in the Canadian player, putting at risk his continuity at Juventus. This leaves a moment of uncertainty for Luciano Spalletti’s project, as it is expected that the Italian coach will try to keep Jonathan David.
Despite not having the expected minutes, as Transfermarkt reports, he has only played a total of 580 minutes in 13 matches with the Vecchia Signora shirt, scoring just 1 goal and providing 1 assist.
These low statistics show that the expectations for the player are decreasing, and a departure seems quite possible unless Spalletti’s plans include retaining Jonathan David at all costs.
Tottenham and Chelsea are following this case closely, and considering his market value according to Transfermarkt of €45M, it is clear that any deal for the player would be above that figure, taking into account that his contract runs until June 2030.
Uncertainty continues regarding Jonathan David’s future, but according to media reports, his departure seems quite likely after not meeting the expectations that were placed on him at Juventus.