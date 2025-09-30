Juventus Defender 'Could Play' for Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City
Juventus have consolidated their academy, and their current project is focused on enhancing the young players in the squad to give the team a new air full of energy and youth.
One of the most outstanding names is that of the Italian midfielder Andrea Cambiasso. At 25 years old, coming from Genoa a few seasons ago and now in his stay at Juventus, he has been key for this player to gain prominence in the team.
In the current season, he has positioned himself as a starter on the left side, having already played three matches with good performances.
Everything points to him living a crucial moment in his career, as he has gained important minutes with Juventus since last season and continues consolidating himself in the starting lineup of Juventus.
Andrea Cambiasso could play for Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, says Igor Tudor
Andrea Cambiasso’s performance could spark the interest of several top European clubs, such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Manchester City, at least according to Igor Tudor, who assures that his potential is becoming more and more surprising.
He needs to be more consistent; he’s potentially a player for the best clubs in the world, but he has to decide. If he decides, he can play for Real Madrid, Liverpool, or Manchester City.- Igor Tudor
Seeing the growth of this player, who could go from playing at Juventus to doing so in the Premier League, it would be a sensation for England, considering that there are no big Italian names in this league.
Liverpool, Real Madrid, or Manchester City, knowing his market value, could generate great interest in the Juventus star, and why not, go in search of one of Juventus’ young talents.
Although he has a contract with Juventus until June 2029 and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is €35M, this gives way to the fact that at some point in his career, and with his sporting consistency, he could be of great interest to these big clubs in Europe.
The most important point is that Milos Kerkez's signing by Liverpool hasn't met Arne Slot's expectations, so a player of Andrea Cambiasso's caliber would be a promising option for the Anfield club or any other team in Europe during the next transfer window.