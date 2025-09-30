Juventus Hit by Bad Injury News Ahead of Champions League Clash with Villarreal
Juventus will face Villarreal on Wednesday, October 1, on the occasion of MD2 of the first phase of the UEFA Champions League.
The Vecchia Signora will try to add their first three points in the competition, after drawing 4-4 against Borussia Dortmund on the first matchday.
To do this, they will visit Villarreal, who lost 0-1 against Tottenham in their first UCL match of the season.
Although Juventus arrives at this match as the favorites, they will not have it easy at all, as they have just confirmed two important absences in their squad.
Bad injury news has emerged for Juventus as the Italian club confirmed that Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram are not part of the squad for the match against Villarreal in the Champions League.
Both players were in doubt, but the club has already made it official after publishing their squad list to face the Spanish side.
As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Bremer, 28, was training separately from the rest of his teammates after having had a slight relapse of his injury in the last Serie A match against Atalanta.
The same report indicated that Thuram, 24, joined Bremer in said training, so there were already signs that both players would be ruled out by coach Igor Tudor to face Villarreal.
Juventus' squad list to face Villarreal:
1. Mattia Perin
4. Federico Gatti
5. Manuel Locatelli
6. Lloyd Kelly
7. Francisco Conceicao
8. Teun Koopmeiners
9. Dusan Vlahovic
10. Kenan Yildiz
11. Edon Zhegrova
15. Pierre Kalulu
16. Michele Di Gregorio
17. Vasilije Adzic
18. Filip Kostic
20. Lois Openda
22. Weston McKennie
23. Carlo Pinsoglio
24. Daniele Rugani
25. Joao Mario
27. Andrea Cambiaso
30. Jonathan David
32. Juan Cabal Murillo
The match against Villarreal is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:00 PM PT, 3:00 PM ET, and 9:00 PM CEST.