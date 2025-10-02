Juventus Boss Igor Tudor Continues to Overlook Two Players Amid Struggles
In a disappointing draw for Juventus, a victory was expected against a difficult rival like Villarreal, and after having the match under control, the unexpected happened.
A goal from Renato Veiga in the 90th minute caused an agonizing 2-2 draw, leaving the Italians very dissatisfied.
This result is a significant blow for their hopes of qualifying for the next round, as they currently occupy 22nd place in the league stage of the UEFA Champions League.
With great talent on the bench, Igor Tudor continues to field players of a high level, despite having a fabulous sporting background before joining the team, and this leads to negative feelings match after match, resulting in serious mistakes.
Igor Tudor’s decisions with Juventus in the Champions League generate doubts
The main question about the Juventus boss is whether the investment made in the transfer market is being used optimally, as shown by the fact that two high-quality forwards remained on the bench without playing a single minute.
Lois Openda and Edon Zhegrova did not play a single minute in the match against Villarreal, remaining on the bench for the entire 90 minutes, despite the fact that significant contributions were expected from these two players, who recently joined the Italian team.
These two promising forwards, with their dynamic playing style, have still not received the opportunity to play that was expected, which generates doubts about the coach’s decisions.
It was clear that the team’s management failed in the final stretch of the match, and the impulsive decisions of the players caused mistakes that ultimately cost three points.
But having two players of such high quality out of the field raises serious doubts about Igor Tudor’s management in charge of Juventus and his tactical approach, as the Champions League requires constant performance, something the Vecchia Signora are struggling with.