Juventus Line Up January Bid for Saudi Pro League Star
The transfer window is a great attraction for many teams, where it is the moment for Juventus to go for big players in the market, thinking about strengthening the squad in a competitive project.
Because of this, they are closely following players from Arabia, where many of them still have positive potential to return to Europe and compete again among the best teams.
Juventus’ attention is focused on a player who already had an important spell in Serie A.
Juventus plot move to bring Sergej Milinkovic-Savic back to Europe
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, in the 23/24 season, left Europe to join the group of players who moved to Arabia, following that trend in search of helping develop football there.
However, his time there seems to be coming to an end. His contract with Al Hilal ends in 2026, and at 30 years old, he would see a return to Europe, and Juventus want to sign the player, as reported by Football Italia.
Juventus are a team that have followed this player closely since his time at Lazio, where his performances made him wanted by many top European clubs, including Igor Tudor’s current team.
The Vecchia Signora know that their midfield needs a player with Milinkovic-Savic’s characteristics, a player who brings order in the distribution of the ball and contributes to the offensive phase.
Obtaining this player on a free transfer is an option for Juventus, but it is not ruled out that they could make a move for him in January with an offer that allows Al Hilal to accept his departure. At 30 years old, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is £14.77M, so it would not be a high investment for Juventus.
The only major obstacle, as mentioned by Football Italia, would be his salary. Being a top player in Saudi Arabia, this could create complications in negotiations, as the player would not be very tempted to reduce his salary for this return to Europe. However, Juventus will do everything possible to go for the Serbian player.