Juventus Look to Beat Chelsea to the Signing of AC Milan Star as Free Agent
Igor Tudor must positively strengthen Juventus. Since his arrival, the team has been unbeaten this season, but they have not obtained the results that were expected, as they have accumulated several draws so far this season.
Occupying the 5th position in Serie A does not leave the team satisfied, as they know that their great squad deserves better things after the matches played, and despite being unbeaten in the championship, they are not among the top 3 teams in Italy.
Because of this, there is thought about how to build a competitive squad, and the newspaper Football Italia already confirms Juventus’ interest in obtaining a player from their rival team in Italy, AC Milan.
Juventus want to sign Mike Maignan on a free transfer
The 30-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan will finish his contract with AC Milan in 2026, which is an option already being evaluated by Europe’s giants, among them Juventus, who know they could strengthen their squad with a goalkeeper like the Frenchman.
In the dispute for this player, Chelsea enters, who know the importance of having a top-level player like this international goalkeeper. He has played important moments, and his starting role with the French national team gives positive weight to Juventus’ interest.
On July 1st, 2026, he could decide what his next destination will be, unless there is a departure of the player in January or a renewal with AC Milan, which is not ruled out yet. However, Juventus’ approaches seem to be real, and they are behind Mike Maignan.
With a total of 7 matches played this season, where he already has 5 clean sheets and only 3 goals conceded in 596 minutes played, as indicated by Transfermarkt, these are statistics that give Juventus reason to go all-in for this player and compete with Chelsea to see who obtains Mike Maignan in 2026.