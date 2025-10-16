Juventus Make Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Their Top Managerial Target
Juventus keep their heads held high, working despite not achieving the expected results, believing they can improve significantly during the season.
Since the arrival of Igor Tudor in March 2025, the team has not had the best possible performance, but it is expected that this project can recover and remain competitive in the current season.
However, Juventus could make an unexpected move for the next season, thinking about a total change in the current project.
Juventus make Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca their top managerial target
Journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed news that could lead to a significant change at Juventus, with the team from Turin considering a possible change of coach.
First on the list would be Italian Enzo Maresca, who had a strong spell with Chelsea in his last season. His impressive performances and his command of the English team have led to Juventus' interest in signing him.
Everything indicates that the coach is the main candidate to manage the Italian side in the future, since if the expected results are not achieved, the change would be an option for the Vecchia Signora.
Enzo Maresca has experience coaching the lower divisions of Manchester City, Leicester City's first team, and currently Chelsea, having a significant track record in England.
As indicated by Matteo Moretto, this option is not something short-term. The interest in him becoming the coach of Juventus would happen over time, depending on the results of the club.
These rumors are a big warning for Igor Tudor, who knows he has a challenge ahead with the Vecchia Signora, and his position is in danger if he doesn't get the results he expects.
Read More: