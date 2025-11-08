Juventus’ New Era Begins with Newcastle’s Big Loss
Juventus has not been doing well since the PRISMA Investigation, losing its dominance in Serie A and its European relevance. Now, eyeing Newcastle's recent success in England, they managed to secure a key figure for the team.
After Igor Tudor’s failed project, Juventus has pivoted to a drastic change of direction to claim its throne as the king of Italy.
Following the appointment of Spalletti as the new coach, the board moved quickly to sign another key figure in a crucial structural role for the ambitious project of bringing Juventus back from the ashes.
Peter Silverstone, Chief Commercial Officer, will now leave Newcastle for Juventus in a shocking move after just three years working for the St. James Park side.
Before working for Newcastle, Silverstone spent seven years with Arsenal in different roles, followed by a short six-month stint at OneFootball in the media industry.
According to The Athletic, Silvertone’s tenure at Juventus will start when his gardening leave period is completed.
What’s Next for Juventus with Silverstone’s Arrival?
Signing Spalletti and Silverstone are the cornerstones for Juventus’ new path to success, domestically and internationally.
Peter’s legacy at Newcastle was never unnoticed by other big teams, especially ones like Juventus, in need of achieving a European resurgence and financial excellence.
One of his biggest achievements under his tenure at the Magpies was closing the commercial deal for Adidas sponsorship in 2022, getting over £30 million per year of income for Newcastle’s finances.
Silverstone’s job will not be easy, but a challenge like this in a UEFA Champions League winner like Juventus is the type of job that can turn people into legends, and Peter is aiming for that.
However, Silverstone’s success is also tied to Spalletti’s results on the pitch, who now has shown to get players like Dusan Vlahovic motivated again and performing in a quality that was not seen in months.
Rome was not built in a day, and Juventus' resurgence won't be either. Fans, and especially the board, will have to trust the process with Spalletti and Silverstone because their successful proven track record backs them up and gives them enough credit for this mission.