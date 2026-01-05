Juventus Prepare €35M Move for Former Liverpool Striker
The transfer window points to a market where Juventus is looking to find a signing that allows it to compete for the rest of the current season in Serie A and the Champions League.
In the current Serie A, they are in fourth place, but well below the top three positions and dropping points regularly, as seen in the recent 1-1 draw against Lecce.
One of the main uncertainties is the contract situation of Dusan Vlahovic, which expires in June 2026, and that opens the door for Juventus to look for a striker who can provide guarantees for Luciano Spalletti's project.
Juventus Set Their Sights on a Possible Move for Darwin Nunez
Tuttosport has confirmed Juventus' interest in signing Darwin Nunez, the Uruguayan striker who is currently playing in Arab football with Al Hilal. The Vecchia Signora is aware that its level is aimed at returning to European football.
His market value, according to Transfermarkt, is €35M, a figure Juventus considers suitable for negotiations with Al Hilal, especially with the idea that the player may want a higher competitive rhythm ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
His statistics, as shown by Transfermarkt, show strong output, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 15 matches for Al Hilal, having a direct impact in the attacking area.
Juventus is looking for a striker who can provide numbers on the pitch and also have a presence within Luciano Spalletti's project.
The main obstacle to a possible move of Darwin Nunez to Juventus would be his salary, as the Uruguayan earns €20M per year, a figure that would be difficult for the Turin club to afford and could block negotiations.
However, the Vecchia Signora must continue studying the market, knowing that a striker like Nunez would be an important signing at the start of 2026.