Juventus Target Borussia Dortmund Midfielder for Luciano Spalletti’s New Project
The positive arrival of Luciano Spalletti to Juventus has left good feelings for the club and the fans, with the hope that the team can recover this season after a difficult start.
With a positive victory against Cremonese (2-1), Juventus are now looking to achieve another win in the UEFA Champions League when they face Sporting Club de Lisboa in the fourth matchday of the league phase.
But ahead of this match, rumors have increased that the Turin team are looking to sign a player who competes in the Bundesliga with interesting potential for the future.
Juventus Are Interested in Felix Nmecha for Luciano Spalletti’s Project
It has been confirmed by the newspaper Sport Bild that Juventus are interested in the player Felix Nmecha, who at 25 years old is a fascinating talent in Germany and currently plays for Borussia Dortmund.
For Dortmund, Nmecha is a player of great value. Thinking about the future of the team, their ideal would be to keep him, but they know that his potential could lead to a positive sale. The sporting director of BVB, Lars Ricken, declared about this player:
Felix is a key part of our solid backbone. Because of his age and the duration of his contract, he is one of the players who will be fundamental for us in the coming years. His importance is already noticeable, and we hope that his time with us will be long.- Lars Ricken
Juventus are following this player closely, noting that his contract with Borussia Dortmund ends in June 2028. Therefore, the only way to acquire the player would be through a permanent transfer.
The value of the footballer, as indicated by Transfermarkt, is €35 million, but this amount could slightly increase knowing that he is a figure with strong potential for the future. Therefore, if Juventus want Felix Nmecha, they will have to set an attractive price for Dortmund.