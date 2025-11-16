Juventus Unsure About Young Star’s Future Amid Salary Tensions
The moment Juventus are living with their main figure is uncertain, thinking about a renewal is what the club expects, reaching an agreement where both the player and the Vecchia Signora feel comfortable.
However, the team led by Luciano Spalletti are not fully convinced about keeping this player, because they know he is a gold mine and that a possible sale would also be potential to invest in several players.
Kenan Yildiz remains on the tightrope for Juventus and although his request to renew is not unreasonable, the Italian team continues thinking about what decision they should make considering the future of the team.
Renewal of Kenan Yildiz With Juventus Stalled
The newspaper Juvefc confirms that Kenan Yildiz wants to stay at Juventus and expects the club to satisfy him with a new contract worth €6 million/year. Because he is currently not comfortable with his current salary, thinking that his potential is very high for the coming years.
But Juventus keep evaluating the option of his renewal. Although the Turkish player ends his contract with the club in June 2029, the urgency comes from salary.
The club would only be willing to sell him for a fee of €100 million if no agreement is reached for the renewal, since one of the important factors is his salary, but also being able to aspire to compete in the UEFA Champions League, and if they do not achieve qualification for next season, it would generate displeasure around the renewal.
The ideal for the Luciano Spalletti project would be the renewal of Yildiz, thinking of an attacker and that by surrounding himself well with young and ambitious players they can form a team capable of competing, considering that the Italian coach can connect a competitive team in the defensive and attacking areas.