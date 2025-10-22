Juventus vs Real Madrid: An All-Time Classic, Forged by Legends Like Alonso and Tudor
Hiring a football coach is not always an easy task. Juventus and Real Madrid have managed not only to bring good ones, but they were also able to get club identity from them in the likes of Igor Tudor and Xabi Alonso, former players who even defeated their rivals on the Champions League pitch.
When it comes to the Champions League, people commonly talk about Real Madrid, the winningest team in the tournament. Although fans should also remember that some of their saddest losses in the century in this competition have come from being defeated by Juventus.
Even though Juventus has not been able to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy as many times as they have deserved to, they are constantly one of the teams to be careful about, and one that reaches advanced stages.
Now facing each other as managers for the second time, Alonso seems to have the early advantage after their recent Club World Cup match, where Real Madrid eliminated Juventus. Nevertheless, the Champions League’s history suggests a different story.
Tudor was key to destroying the Galacticos, and he will try the same with the new generation
Champions League is not only about football; it requires knowing how to deal with pressure, efficiently duel against the best players in the world, and even sometimes using mind games to get a decisive advantage.
Experience as a player is key to that type of knowledge, and the 2002-2003 Champions League edition gave Tudor the learning process he needed. The Semi-Finals played against Real Madrid were huge for him.
Tudor was a crucial player on defence, especially because the Bianconneri were able to make a comeback against the Ronaldo-led Galacticos, preventing them from reaching the final against Milan. This made Igor capable of explaining and providing tools to his players on how to approach a visit to Santiago Bernabeu.
Alonso: “Real Madrid vs Juventus is a Classic of Europe”
Although Xabi Alonso was able to face and defeat Juventus in the Champions League knockout rounds during his time at Bayern Munich. During his time with Real Madrid, his record against Juventus is better during his managerial career.
Right after Alonso departed from Real Madrid as a player in 2014, the Merengues and Bianconneri had three of the most important series for each team in recent times.
They faced each other in the 2015 Semifinal, won by Juventus, the 2016 final in Cardiff, won by Real Madrid and finally the 2018 Quarterfinal, also won by Real Madrid and remembered by Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing bicycle kick goal.
He acknowledged that by saying the following to the press before the match: “Real Madrid–Juventus? It’s a classic of Europe. A great match between two giants of the game. We feel absolutely ready, and I want to give continuity to this positive moment. My players are very motivated.”
“We’ve faced Juventus many times, and I’ve played in a few myself. We feel very well prepared. We want to win the third Champions League match and start strongly. We need the stadium behind us. People come to the Bernabéu eager to see big matches, and we must give them what they need so they can lift us in return," he added.
The stage is set. Alonso has the managerial record on his favour, Tudor has the former player and Champions League experience on his side, let´s hope Juventus brings remember old times and beat Real Madrid.