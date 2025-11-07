Juventus vs Torino: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream
Juventus will return to league action on Sunday, when they get into the Derby Della Mole to play against Torino at the Allianz Stadium, after providing a compelling midweek performance in the UEFA Champions League.
Juventus, now led by Luciano Spalletti, is in 6th position in the Serie A, but they now need to catch a break by taking advantage of their city rival, Torino. Having a crazy streak without losing sets up the perfect scenario for the Bianconeri.
Spalletti’s effect over the roster has been highly noticeable, especially in players like Dusan Vlahovic, who, a few weeks ago, many thought would be one of the names on the exit door for the team, but that may not be the case now.
On the other hand, even though Torino comes with better recent league results than Juventus, the historic record in this city Derby is just the definition of Juventus’ dominance, making it almost impossible for Torino to get points.
Next, we'll share key information about this match, such as the time and where to watch it on television or streaming.
What Time Does Juventus vs. Torino Kick Off?
- Location: Turin, Italy
- Venue: Allianz Stadium
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Kick-off time: 06:00 PM BST / 12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT
- Referee: Luca Zuferli
How to Watch Lazio vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream
For UK viewers, the match will be broadcast on television or streaming on their regular option, TNT Sports.
If you're in the United States or Canada, for example, there will also be several options. In the USA, the match can be watched on Paramount+ and DAZN. As for Canada, the options are FuboTV and TLN.
COUNTRY
TV CHANNEL / STREAMING
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
United States
Paramount+, DAZN
Canada
FuboTV, TLN
Mexico
FOX
India
Sports18
Australia
BeIN Sports
New Zealand
BeIN Sports
What's Next for Juventus and Torino?
Juventus faces a series of challenging matches in Serie A, including a fixture against Fiorentina over the next days.
The Bianconneri will continue in November and start December by facing Cagliari and Udinese for Serie A Matchdays 13 and 14. Also, on November 25th, they will play again for the UEFA Champions League against Bodo/Glimt.
As for Torino, their next match will be for LaLiga Matchday 12 against Como. After that, they will play against Lecce and AC Milan.