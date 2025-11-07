Juventus vs Torino: Predicted XI for the Serie A Derby Della Mole
Juventus is hosting Torino at the Allianz Stadium for the main Saturday match in Serie A during this eleventh fixture in the Serie A, and Luciano Spalletti has an important task regarding the starting lineup if he wants to get on the proper track with his project with the Bianconeri.
There is no better way to get into good standing with a fanbase than winning a Derby, and that opportunity is exactly what Spalletti has encountered for this upcoming weekend in Serie A.
Facing Torino in a home game is the perfect scenario for the recently appointed manager to establish his playing style in a fashion way to the crowd, looking to secure three important points in their quest to move up in the Serie A league standings.
After a bittersweet result in the midweek UEFA Champions League match against Sporting Lisbon, Juventus will be able to redeem that by beating their city rival.
In what is the oldest city derby in Italy, Juventus now has a historical run without losing a single game to Torino, being the current streak at 20 matches, and looking to extend it one more match.
On top of that, in case of winning, it will mark the third league win in a row for the Bianconeri side.
Possible Starting XI’s for Juventus vs Torino
Spalletti’s starting lineup will need some changes after a physical mid-week match against Sporting, where several players had to make an extra effort to avoid the loss. Juventus' need in this match is to perform flawlessly; there is no option other than to obtain the three points at home.
According to the SofaScore platform, these are the predicted starting lineups for Juventus vs Torino at Allianz Stadium.
Juventus
Goalkeeper: Michele Di Gregorio.
Defenders: Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti, and Teun Koopmeiners.
Midfielders: Filip Costic, Manuel Locatelli, Kephren Thuram, and Andrea Cambiasso.
Attackers: Francisco Conceição, Kenan Yildiz, and Dusan Vlahovic.
Torino
Goalkeeper: Alberto Paleari.
Defenders: Adrian Ismajli, Guillermo Maripan, and Saúl Coco.
Midfielders: Niels Nkounkou, Nikola Vlasic, Kristjan Asllani, Cesare Casadei, and Marcus Pedersen.
Attackers: Giovanni Simeone and Che Adams.
For Juventus players like Vlahovic, Yildiz and Conceição, this match is a challenge to their roles as leaders of this new project.