Juventus Weighs Re-Signing Former Star, Faces Competition From Atalanta
A bitter start to 2026 for Juventus continues, as they still do not find a sporting project that leads them back to the top of Italy and Europe, so they know they will have to invest to reinforce the squad.
After the 1-1 draw against Lecce, they still have not found the run of victories they want, and the problems of the Vecchia Signora are focused on the attacking area.
Rumors are increasing about possible signings and options for the team led by Luciano Spalletti, thinking that the return of a former Juventus player could provide a solution to their problems.
Juventus Could Bring Back Federico Chiesa Under Coach Spalletti, Reports Say
After the departure of Federico Chiesa to Liverpool in 2024, Juventus did not find a player in attack who could decide matches. Now, Football Italia revealed that the Italian could return to Juventus.
The possible return is based on the limited minutes the 28-year-old attacker has at the Anfield side, where his role in the team is not what he wants and sees as an issue for his future and the upcoming 2026 World Cup.
Although Chiesa is not pushing for an exit from Liverpool, Juventus would be interested in considering a loan for the Italian, thinking that a permanent deal would be complicated since his contract runs until June 2028 with the Premier League team.
The key point reported by Football Italia is that a possible return of Chiesa to Juventus would depend on a potential departure of Mohamed Salah, since if the Egyptian leaves Liverpool, that position would likely be for the Italian. If he stays, Chiesa could look for an exit due to his lack of minutes.
Transfermarkt statistics indicate that after playing 15 Premier League matches this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist, he has accumulated only 228 minutes of game time, a number that equals around two and a half matches.
After scoring 32 goals in 131 matches with Juventus, the contribution he had in previous seasons is missed, but a possible return remains uncertain as the winter transfer window begins.